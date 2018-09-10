Nicki Minaj Says Fight With Cardi B Was ‘Mortifying and Humiliating’

Nicki Minaj took to the airwaves on Monday afternoon to address her fight with Cardi B at a Fashion Week event in New York City on Friday. Speaking on Beats 1’s Queen Radio, which can be heard on Apple Music, Minaj said she found the incident “mortifying and humiliating” especially considering it took place in front of “upper echelon people who have their lives together.”

Addressing the claim that Minaj had made disparaging remarks about Cardi’s newborn daughter, Minaj said, “It’s all lies,” adding, “I would never ridicule anyone’s child. [It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody. … I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. … These lies are ridiculous.”

Using her real name (Onika Tanya Maraj), Minaj added: “It’s crazy for me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. … I was wearing a Gautier gown off the mother f—in’ runway and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt. How we made ourselves look.”

Later in the show, Minaj phoned up a listener named Clarissa who claims Cardi B bashed her deceased child in 2014 by calling the child a “monkey.”

Addressing Cardi directly, Minaj lambasted: “You came into my f—in culture. I never had to bang a DJ to play my songs. You call black women roaches. Real bitches never attack a woman. You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny. Get this woman some f—in help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

The star-studded Fashion Week party on Friday was billed as the Harper’s Bazaar Icon bash.

In one of several videos posted to Twitter, Cardi B, wearing a red dress, can be seen lunging towards Minaj before throwing a shoe at the rapper as their security teams rush to break it up.

Sources confirm to Variety that it was, in fact, the two hip-hop artists involved in the melee, which happened just as the red carpet shuttered.

Cardi B was later photographed with a large bruise above her right eye as she left the party. The back of her dress was also torn.

Minaj, who was unharmed in the encounter, was quickly escorted downstairs by Minaj’s security team.

Insiders confirm to Variety that Cardi B’s bump on her forehead was the result of an elbow from one of Minaj’s security guards.

