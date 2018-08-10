Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Goes After Drake, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled on ‘Barbie Dreams’

In the hour before her new album, “Queen,” dropped, Nicki Minaj went on Apple’s Beats 1 radio and did a track-by-track interview about each song on the album. While there’s plenty in the lyrics to raise an eyebrow or ten, the song people are really focusing on is “Barbie Dreams,” where she slams almost as many rappers as were thrown under the bus during the “Hip-Hop Mean Tweets” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night.

Among the victims are Drake (“Drake worth a hundred milli, always buying me sh–/ But I don’t know if the pussy wet or if he’s crying and sh–”), her ex Meek Mill (“Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him/ ‘I used to pray for times like this,’ face ass when I f— him”), DJ Khaled (“Had to cancel DJ Khaled, boy, we ain’t speaking/ Ain’t no fat n—a telling me what he ain’t eating”), Young Thug (“Used to f— with Young Thug, I ain’t addressing this sh–/ I caught him in my dressing rooms stealing dresses and sh–”) and even more. But unlike, say, Pusha T’s vicious diss track against Drake, “The Story of Adidon,” “Barbie Dreams” is lighthearted and funny, a point Minaj stressed on Beats 1.

“You guys know ‘Barbie Dreams’ is not a diss, right?,” she said. “It’s just some funny sh–. I love them. I said things about people who I know can take a joke and won’t be emotional about it.

“Reading the reactions to ‘Barbie Dreams’ is f—ing hilarious,” she continued once the song dropped. “Everyone is saying how disrespectful ‘Barbie Dreams’ is, and that’s why I f—ing love it.”