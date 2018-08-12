Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Sorry’ (featuring Nas), a Song Cut From ‘Queen’ (Listen)

The Caribbean-flavored track, which features elements of a Tracy Chapman song, nearly held up the release of Minaj's new album.

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicki Minaj
CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/REX/Shutterstock

Late Saturday night, Nicki Minaj and Nas dropped “Sorry,” a song that was dropped at the last minute from Minaj’s fourth album, which was surprise-released amid considerable drama on Friday — and “Sorry” was a piece of that puzzle.

In the weeks before the album’s scheduled Aug. 10 release, Minaj tweeted that legal complications over a sample by folk-rock singer Tracy Chapman was holding up the album’s release. “So there’s a record on #Queen that features 1of the greatest rappers of all time,” she wrote in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. “Had no clue it sampled the legend #TracyChapman — do I keep my date & lose the record? Or do I lose the record & keep my date? ‍Do we push #Queen back 1week? Ugh! I’m torn, y’all help. Tracy Chapman, can you please hit me. omg for the love of #Queen.”

Apparently she got her answer, because later, in another since-deleted tweet, Minaj wrote, “Sis said no,” with a shrug emoji.

While Minaj did indeed say that the album’s release would be pushed back a week to Aug. 17th, but instead surprise-dropped the album on the 10th after all — which seems to have ended up amplifying the buzz around it even more.

And less than two days later, via Funkmaster Flex, here is “Sorry,” a Caribbean-flavored, melodic track that would have been one of “Queen”’s strongest tracks — although at 19 tracks, that album is arguably long enough (and then some) as it is. It incorporates Shelly Thunder’s song “Sorry,” which itself interpolates Chapman’s “Baby Can I Hold You” — and features Nas. Check it out below, and read Variety’s review of “Queen” right here.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Music

  • Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj Drops 'Sorry' (featuring Nas), a Song Cut From 'Queen' (Listen)

    Late Saturday night, Nicki Minaj and Nas dropped “Sorry,” a song that was dropped at the last minute from Minaj’s fourth album, which was surprise-released amid considerable drama on Friday — and “Sorry” was a piece of that puzzle. In the weeks before the album’s scheduled Aug. 10 release, Minaj tweeted that legal complications over […]

  • Album Review: Nicki Minaj's 'Queen'

    Album Review: Nicki Minaj's 'Queen'

    Late Saturday night, Nicki Minaj and Nas dropped “Sorry,” a song that was dropped at the last minute from Minaj’s fourth album, which was surprise-released amid considerable drama on Friday — and “Sorry” was a piece of that puzzle. In the weeks before the album’s scheduled Aug. 10 release, Minaj tweeted that legal complications over […]

  • Sharp Objects

    How 'Sharp Objects' Landed Led Zeppelin to Soundtrack the HBO Series

    Late Saturday night, Nicki Minaj and Nas dropped “Sorry,” a song that was dropped at the last minute from Minaj’s fourth album, which was surprise-released amid considerable drama on Friday — and “Sorry” was a piece of that puzzle. In the weeks before the album’s scheduled Aug. 10 release, Minaj tweeted that legal complications over […]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West Drops New Song, ‘XTCY’ (Listen)

    Late Saturday night, Nicki Minaj and Nas dropped “Sorry,” a song that was dropped at the last minute from Minaj’s fourth album, which was surprise-released amid considerable drama on Friday — and “Sorry” was a piece of that puzzle. In the weeks before the album’s scheduled Aug. 10 release, Minaj tweeted that legal complications over […]

  • Marilyn Manson Murray Miller

    Marilyn Manson, Murray Miller Sexual Assault Cases Declined by L.A. District Attorney

    Late Saturday night, Nicki Minaj and Nas dropped “Sorry,” a song that was dropped at the last minute from Minaj’s fourth album, which was surprise-released amid considerable drama on Friday — and “Sorry” was a piece of that puzzle. In the weeks before the album’s scheduled Aug. 10 release, Minaj tweeted that legal complications over […]

  • Trey Anastasio House

    Phish Frontman Trey Anastasio Loses Big on Sale of Celeb-Pedigreed Cottage

    Late Saturday night, Nicki Minaj and Nas dropped “Sorry,” a song that was dropped at the last minute from Minaj’s fourth album, which was surprise-released amid considerable drama on Friday — and “Sorry” was a piece of that puzzle. In the weeks before the album’s scheduled Aug. 10 release, Minaj tweeted that legal complications over […]

  • Rick Ross, Future, Nicki Minaj, August

    Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Goes After Drake, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled on ‘Barbie Dreams’

    Late Saturday night, Nicki Minaj and Nas dropped “Sorry,” a song that was dropped at the last minute from Minaj’s fourth album, which was surprise-released amid considerable drama on Friday — and “Sorry” was a piece of that puzzle. In the weeks before the album’s scheduled Aug. 10 release, Minaj tweeted that legal complications over […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad