Nicki Minaj Says She Didn’t Leak Cardi B’s Number and 6 More Things We Learned on Queen Radio

Nicki Minaj has used her Beats 1 Queen Radio show as an audio social media platform to announce the release of her new album, premiere new remixes, and air her feud with fellow rapper Cardi B. On the show’s 10th episode on Monday, Minaj released her new song “Dip” with Tyga, but didn’t miss the opportunity to hit the Bronx rapper with a few more accusations and rebuttals. From the Harper’s Bazaar Gala beatdown, to Minaj’s opinion of the current state of rap, here are seven things we learned on this episode:

Minaj didn’t leak Cardi B’s number

Minaj refuted claims from Cardi B’s sister that Minaj leaked the “I Like It” rapper’s phone number to “manipulate their fans to spread so much negativity and hate.” “And then you have your sister calling me a crackhead and leak numbers?” she said. “You can’t control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans? I’ve never leaked a number in my life and y’all continue to lie on me to make me look like a bad person.”

Cardi stopped Offset and 21 Savage from working with Minaj

Cardi apparently thought Minaj talked about her on a verse with 21 Savage, which allegedly led to Offset and 21 Savage not appearing on London on da Track’s record with Minaj.

“I told my engineer I didn’t know anything about her,” Minaj said. “It was clear she wanted to turn them against me and that’s what she did. On Krippy Kush record, she wanted to be on it. It went from 21 Savage to Travis Scott — he wasn’t allowed, because he was on her single. I can say you stopped two bags!”

Minaj’s friend Rah Ali was the one who beat Cardi at the Harper’s Bazaar event

Cardi claimed security roughed her up, but the rapper says it was her friend Rah Ali. “Rah really, really beat Cardi’s ass bad. Rah beat you so bad that I was mad at Rah. You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons,” Minaj said. “Anybody that wanna pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000.”

Minaj thinks Cardi is cozying up to female rappers to spite her

“You asked me to be on your second single [‘Bartier Cardi’]. And I said no because I felt it was too much because ‘MotorSport’ was about to come out,” Minaj said. “Now you all lovey dovey with them girls, why you not ask Remy and Kim to be on your second single?”

He may be crazy, but “the culture needs” Kanye West

Minaj acknowledged that we all know “Kanye crazy,” but that the new song she’s working on with the divisive rapper will be “dope.” “It’s about body shaming, but it’s done in a very Kanye West way. It’s dope, though. Shout out to Kanye, who’s supported me at the beginning of my career,” Minaj said. “We’re all a work in progress. Some people allow you to see you fall apart in public, Kanye lets us into his world. I’m happy about that. We all love Kanye. The culture needs him. That’s why we’re so into everything he does. It’s just a matter of conversation sometimes. He is who he is. He’s helped so many artists.”

Current rap is a “joke”

When Minaj was coming up, rappers like Lil Kim, Eve, and Lauryn Hill “could actually still rap.” But now, “we took rap and made it into a joke,” Minaj said. “If you cute, got a couple Instagram followers, you’re a rapper now, what? It’s not even a passion.” She also claimed that Lil Wayne has had to pass on rappers for his Young Money label who have since made it big, because he valued lyrics and thought “they ain’t sayin’ s—.”

Minaj wants to drop the drama

Despite saying Cardi “planted those seeds for people not to like me” during the episode, Minaj declared that she was done with the drama. “We can just be happy. There’s nothing that really makes me not like you like that, you know what I’m saying? You know the things I spoke to you in the hotel room — we going to keep them between me and you, for now.” But Minaj made it clear that while she forgives, she never forgets. “I hear the shots you taking, but I’m a rapper, remember that,” Minaj said.