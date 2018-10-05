You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nicki Minaj Takes Shot at Cardi B With 'Nicki Stopped My Bag' Merch

Nicki Minaj Cardi B
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

In retaliation for Cardi B’s accusation that Nicki Minaj tried to “stop my bags,” Minaj released “Nicki Stopped My Bag” merch on Thursday.

Following their Fashion Week fight, which saw Cardi lunging and throwing a shoe at Minaj, the Bronx rapper lashed out at Minaj on Instagram: “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat.” Minaj quickly turned it around on her Beats 1 show, “Queen Radio,” by leveling accusations against Cardi.

“The only thing on your mind after you [gave birth] was to attack people and to stop their bags. … And you wanna let your publicist write something about stopping bags?” Minaj said. “Real bitches never attack a woman. You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny. Get this woman some f—in help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

Minaj made the line “Nicki Stopped My Bag” into a meme on social media and released a line of backpacks, shirts, and jackets adorned with the same phrase.

View this post on Instagram

✨NickiMinajQueen.com✨ 🚫🎒

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

  More Music

    Nicki Minaj Takes Shot at Cardi B With 'Nicki Stopped My Bag' Merch

  • Justin Simien

    Justin Simien Directing Sylvia Robinson Biopic

  • Ben Daglish Dead

    Renowned '80s Game Composer Ben Daglish Dies at 52

  • Yoko Ono John Lennon

    John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets New Life at Grammy Museum Event

  • Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley visit

    Brad Paisley and His Wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley Are Opening a Free Grocery Store

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Launches New Program for Podcasters

