Nicki Minaj Takes Shot at Cardi B With ‘Nicki Stopped My Bag’ Merch

In retaliation for Cardi B’s accusation that Nicki Minaj tried to “stop my bags,” Minaj released “Nicki Stopped My Bag” merch on Thursday.

Following their Fashion Week fight, which saw Cardi lunging and throwing a shoe at Minaj, the Bronx rapper lashed out at Minaj on Instagram: “I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat.” Minaj quickly turned it around on her Beats 1 show, “Queen Radio,” by leveling accusations against Cardi.

“The only thing on your mind after you [gave birth] was to attack people and to stop their bags. … And you wanna let your publicist write something about stopping bags?” Minaj said. “Real bitches never attack a woman. You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny. Get this woman some f—in help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

Minaj made the line “Nicki Stopped My Bag” into a meme on social media and released a line of backpacks, shirts, and jackets adorned with the same phrase.