Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Barbie Dreams’ Video, Starring Puppets of Lil Wayne, 6ix9ine

While a music video was certainly not the most-discussed topic on her Queen Radio show Monday — that would be comments on her tussle with Cardi B Friday night, more on that here — as promised, Nicki Minaj dropped a new clip for her song “Barbie Dreams” today. The song, however, was certainly the most-discussed on her “Queen” album, as its lyrics feature comic digs at a galaxy of rappers, including Drake, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Young Thug and more.

While the video doesn’t feature anywhere near as many, several rappers do make cameos in puppet form, including Lil Wayne (identifiable by his dreads) and Tekashi 6ix9ine (ditto his rainbow grill). However, most of the clip is Minaj dancing, grinding and making faces in a variety of different outfits and hair colors.

While she throws some memorable insults at the rappers — check here for some quotes — Minaj said of the song on an earlier installment of her Beats 1 show, “You guys know ‘Barbie Dreams’ is not a diss, right? It’s just some funny sh–. I love them. I said things about people who I know can take a joke and won’t be emotional about it.

“Reading the reactions to ‘Barbie Dreams’ is f—ing hilarious,” she continued. “Everyone is saying how disrespectful ‘Barbie Dreams’ is, and that’s why I f—ing love it.”

Watch the clip below: