Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Barbie Dreams’ Video, Starring Puppets of Lil Wayne, 6ix9ine

There's nothing like a rainbow grill on a puppet.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

While a music video was certainly not the most-discussed topic on her Queen Radio show Monday — that would be comments on her tussle with Cardi B Friday night, more on that here — as promised, Nicki Minaj dropped a new clip for her song “Barbie Dreams” today. The song, however, was certainly the most-discussed on her “Queen” album, as its lyrics feature comic digs at a galaxy of rappers, including Drake, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Young Thug and more.

While the video doesn’t feature anywhere near as many, several rappers do make cameos in puppet form, including Lil Wayne (identifiable by his dreads) and Tekashi 6ix9ine (ditto his rainbow grill). However, most of the clip is Minaj dancing, grinding and making faces in a variety of different outfits and hair colors.

While she throws some memorable insults at the rappers — check here for some quotes — Minaj said of the song on an earlier installment of her Beats 1 show, “You guys know ‘Barbie Dreams’ is not a diss, right? It’s just some funny sh–. I love them. I said things about people who I know can take a joke and won’t be emotional about it.

“Reading the reactions to ‘Barbie Dreams’ is f—ing hilarious,” she continued. “Everyone is saying how disrespectful ‘Barbie Dreams’ is, and that’s why I f—ing love it.”

Watch the clip below:

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Give the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Music

  • Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Barbie Dreams’ Video

    Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Barbie Dreams’ Video, Starring Puppets of Lil Wayne, 6ix9ine

    While a music video was certainly not the most-discussed topic on her Queen Radio show Monday — that would be comments on her tussle with Cardi B Friday night, more on that here — as promised, Nicki Minaj dropped a new clip for her song “Barbie Dreams” today. The song, however, was certainly the most-discussed on […]

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Inside Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s Seven-Figure Synch Boom

    While a music video was certainly not the most-discussed topic on her Queen Radio show Monday — that would be comments on her tussle with Cardi B Friday night, more on that here — as promised, Nicki Minaj dropped a new clip for her song “Barbie Dreams” today. The song, however, was certainly the most-discussed on […]

  • Mac Miller, Ariana GrandeFool's Gold Day

    Ariana Grande Was 'An Unbelievably Stabilizing Force' for Mac Miller, Says Friend

    While a music video was certainly not the most-discussed topic on her Queen Radio show Monday — that would be comments on her tussle with Cardi B Friday night, more on that here — as promised, Nicki Minaj dropped a new clip for her song “Barbie Dreams” today. The song, however, was certainly the most-discussed on […]

  • Katy Perry Ace Theater

    Katy Perry Gets Personal and Brings Her Biggest Hits to Small L.A. Show

    While a music video was certainly not the most-discussed topic on her Queen Radio show Monday — that would be comments on her tussle with Cardi B Friday night, more on that here — as promised, Nicki Minaj dropped a new clip for her song “Barbie Dreams” today. The song, however, was certainly the most-discussed on […]

  • The Zombies

    Concert Review: The Zombies Bring Baroque n' Roll to L.A.'s Troubadour

    While a music video was certainly not the most-discussed topic on her Queen Radio show Monday — that would be comments on her tussle with Cardi B Friday night, more on that here — as promised, Nicki Minaj dropped a new clip for her song “Barbie Dreams” today. The song, however, was certainly the most-discussed on […]

  • Create Music Launches Publishing Division by

    Create Music Launches Publishing Division by Signing Tekashi 6ix9ine

    While a music video was certainly not the most-discussed topic on her Queen Radio show Monday — that would be comments on her tussle with Cardi B Friday night, more on that here — as promised, Nicki Minaj dropped a new clip for her song “Barbie Dreams” today. The song, however, was certainly the most-discussed on […]

  • AEG Presents Ups Gary Gersh to

    AEG Presents Ups Gary Gersh to President of Global Touring and Talent

    While a music video was certainly not the most-discussed topic on her Queen Radio show Monday — that would be comments on her tussle with Cardi B Friday night, more on that here — as promised, Nicki Minaj dropped a new clip for her song “Barbie Dreams” today. The song, however, was certainly the most-discussed on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad