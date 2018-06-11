Nicki Minaj Announces Tour With Future, Drops New Song, ‘Rich Sex,’ Featuring Lil Wayne (Listen)

Nicki Minaj has dropped the first of two songs she plans to release this week, “Rich Sex,” which features Lil Wayne. The song is the third from her forthcoming album “Queen,” which last month Minaj bumped to an August 10 drop from its original release date of June 15.
Another track, “Bed” (featuring Ariana Grande) is coming Thursday; Grande performed some of the song during her set at iHeartRadio’s Wango Tango festival in Los Angeles last week.
Back in April, Minaj released the singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” and performed on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” on May 19 (although the highlight may have been an unaired segment, where she dropped a fiery verse in a Haim-parody about supporting friends by cutting down other people).
09-21 Baltimore, MD
09-23 Washington, D.C.
09-26 Detroit, MI
09-28 Chicago, IL
09-29 Cincinnati, OH
10-01 Toronto, Ontario
10-02 Buffalo, NY
10-04 Boston, MA
10-05 Uncasville, CT
10-07 Newark, NJ
10-11 Brooklyn, NY
10-14 Raleigh, NC
10-16 Charlotte, NC
10-19 Miami, FL
10-20 Orlando, FL
10-21 Phoenix, AZ – Lost Lake Festival
10-23 Memphis, TN
10-28 Nashville, TN
10-30 New Orleans, LA
11-01 Dallas, TX
11-02 Houston, TX
11-04 Kansas City, MO
11-06 Denver, CO
11-09 Portland, OR
11-10 Seattle, WA
11-16 San Jose, CA
11-17 Sacramento, CA
11-20 Los Angeles, CA
11-24 Las Vegas, NV
02-21 Munich, Germany
02-22 Bratislava, Slovakia
02-24 Lodz, Poland
02-25 Budapest, Hungary
02-28 Berlin, Germany
03-01 Copenhagen, Denmark
03-03 Oslo, Norway
03-04 Stockholm, Sweden
03-06 Brussels, Belgium
03-07 Paris, France
03-09 Bordeaux, France
03-11 London, England
03-14 Birmingham, England
03-15 Dublin, Ireland
03-17 Glasgow, Scotland
03-18 Manchester, England
03-20 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
03-22 Frankfurt, Germany
03-23 Cologne, Germany
03-25 Amsterdam, The Netherlands
03-27 Zurich, Switzerland
03-28 Geneva, Switzerland