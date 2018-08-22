Nicki Minaj and Future Call Off North American Tour

Nicki Minaj needs more time to plan her upcoming tour so she’s delaying the start for five months.

Live Nation today announced that, “Following her unforgettable VMA performance, Nicki Minaj has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour. … [and] to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.”

Future was co-billed on the trek.

Due to kick off Sept. 23 in Washington D.C., the tour will now start in Europe on February 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany as planned. It continues through March28, when Minaj is scheduled to hit Geneva, Switzerland. New North American dates, to be announced at a later date, will follow.

The re-routing also means that Future will not join Minaj for the North American leg.

Live Nation is offering refunds to those who purchased tickets for the NickiHndrxx Tour’s rescheduled dates.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minaj appeared on her Apple Music Beats 1 radio Queen and took the opportunity to criticize Travis Scott who, she claims, used the massive social media following of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner to spur sales of his “Astroworld” album, beating Minaj’s “Queen” to No. 1. Minaj’s fourth studio album was released on Aug. 10.