Nick Jonas Turns Playwright as VIPs Turn Out for a First-Time Table Read (EXCLUSIVE)

At the Chateau Marmont, Darren Criss and Molly Shannon were among the cast for a debut reading of a dramatic play the singer-actor has penned.

Nick JonasJVxNJ fragrance launch, Arrivals, New York, USA - 08 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

On the weekend of the Emmys, and of his own 26th birthday, Nick Jonas threw a different kind of soiree — inviting about three dozen studio executives and film producers to a table read of the first dramatic play he’s written, “Dessert First,” at the Chateau Marmont, Variety has learned.

Jonas started writing the play about a year ago while on the set of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” the action comedy that kick-started his big-screen career after successful runs in pop and television. Since his last solo album debuted at No. 2 in 2016, he’s increasingly turned his attention to film and theatrical prospects. “Dessert First” represents one of the nascent efforts Jonas has developed via a production company he recently started to create vehicles for himself as a writer and actor.

Among those on hand to check out Jonas’ writing efforts Friday were his fiancée of just under two months, Indian film star Priyanka Chopra, and fellow pop-star brother, Joe — along with “La La Land” producer Marc Platt, 21 Laps’ president of television Josh Barry, Sony Pictures’ creative production VP Matt Milam, Amblin casting EVP Leslee Feldman, and Sony exec and fellow “Jumanji” alumnus Maia Eyre. The RSVPs also included execs from WME, Universal, Paramount, Imagine, Annapurna, Studio 8 and reps from Jonas’ management company, Philymack, including Phil McIntyre.

The cast for the table read consisted of Darren Criss, Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”), Omar Miller (“Ballers”), Molly Shannon (“SNL”), Killian Donnelly (Broadway’s “Kinky Boots”), Damian O’Hare (the “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequels), Lola Kelly (“Stoneheart”), Kevin Covert and Rebecca Kitt.

Jonas isn’t neglecting his on-screen career, with upcoming roles in Doug Liman’s “Chaos Walking” and Roland Emmerick’s “Midway,” both set for release in 2019.

