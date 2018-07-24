New DJ Khaled Single, ‘No Brainer’ — With Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo — Coming Friday

CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

If lightning struck once it just might strike twice: DJ Khaled took to Instagram to announce a new single called “No Brainer” featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Migos’ Quavo — yep, the same combo that helped make his 2017 song “I’m the One” into a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 last May — and clock more than a billion views on YouTube. (It also helped to make Khaled one of Variety’s 2017 Hitmakers of the Year.)

“BREAKING NEWS!music and video FAN LUV #NOBRAINER THIS FRIDAY ANTHEM !AND VIDEO! #DJKHALED feat @justinbieber@chancetherapper @quavohuncho #FatherOfAsahd @wethebestmusic @epicrecords@rocnation ANOTHER ONE ! Remember each –leads to the next –MORES –s soon come,” he wrote.

The song will be the lead track from Khaled’s forthcoming album, “Father of Asahd.” The post, which was teased with three previous posts including the song’s logo, doesn’t include any music from the forthcoming song, but it does feature Bieber manager Scooter Braun trying to inspired Khaled to announce the song in a Southern accent — Khaled fails and is quickly upstaged by doing an intentionally horrendous version of Mississippi twang, complete with a mustache and trucker cap.

 

 

