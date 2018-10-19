NBC Announces Date for 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Though fall has only just set in, NBC is already anticipating springtime with the announcement of The 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The network announced Friday that the awards will air live on Wednesday, May 1 on NBC. The three hour telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST, with a delayed broadcast airing on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PST the same night.

This year’s show is airing a few weeks earlier than last year’s 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on Sunday, May 20. The program raked in 7.9 million viewers, winning the time slot among the Big 4 networks. It earned a 2.4 rating in the 18-49 viewer age category.

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions; Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.

It’s too soon to tell the list of this year’s performers, and the host has yet to be divulged, but stay tuned for these announcements at a later date.

Highlights from last year’s awards include a tie between Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran for most wins, with six each. Sheeran walked away with the Top Artist Award, while Lamar took home Top Billboard 200 Album for “Damn.” Kelly Clarkson was a first-time host, and Janet Jackson (pictured) performed a medley of her biggest hits before she accepted the company’s Icon Award.