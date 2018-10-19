You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC Announces Date for 2019 Billboard Music Awards

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Janet JacksonBillboard Music Awards, Show, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Though fall has only just set in, NBC is already anticipating springtime with the announcement of The 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The network announced Friday that the awards will air live on Wednesday, May 1 on NBC. The three hour telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST, with a delayed broadcast airing on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PST the same night.

This year’s show is airing a few weeks earlier than last year’s 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on Sunday, May 20. The program raked in 7.9 million viewers, winning the time slot among the Big 4 networks. It earned a 2.4 rating in the 18-49 viewer age category.

The Billboard Music Awards are produced by dick clark productions; Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.

It’s too soon to tell the list of this year’s performers, and the host has yet to be divulged, but stay tuned for these announcements at a later date.

Highlights from last year’s awards include a tie between Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran for most wins, with six each. Sheeran walked away with the Top Artist Award, while Lamar took home Top Billboard 200 Album for “Damn.” Kelly Clarkson was a first-time host, and Janet Jackson (pictured) performed a medley of her biggest hits before she accepted the company’s Icon Award.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Janet JacksonBillboard Music Awards, Show, Las

    NBC Announces Date for 2019 Billboard Music Awards

    Though fall has only just set in, NBC is already anticipating springtime with the announcement of The 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The network announced Friday that the awards will air live on Wednesday, May 1 on NBC. The three hour telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST, with a delayed broadcast airing on the West […]

  • JAMES FARRELL

    Amazon Names James Farrell Head of International Originals

    Though fall has only just set in, NBC is already anticipating springtime with the announcement of The 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The network announced Friday that the awards will air live on Wednesday, May 1 on NBC. The three hour telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST, with a delayed broadcast airing on the West […]

  • Station 19

    'Station 19' Nabs Full Season Order at ABC

    Though fall has only just set in, NBC is already anticipating springtime with the announcement of The 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The network announced Friday that the awards will air live on Wednesday, May 1 on NBC. The three hour telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST, with a delayed broadcast airing on the West […]

  • THE COOL KIDS: L-R: Martin Mull,

    'The Cool Kids' Lands Full-Season Order From Fox

    Though fall has only just set in, NBC is already anticipating springtime with the announcement of The 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The network announced Friday that the awards will air live on Wednesday, May 1 on NBC. The three hour telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST, with a delayed broadcast airing on the West […]

  • Rihanna Super Bowl

    Why Rihanna Saying No to the Super Bowl Matters (Column)

    Though fall has only just set in, NBC is already anticipating springtime with the announcement of The 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The network announced Friday that the awards will air live on Wednesday, May 1 on NBC. The three hour telecast will begin at 8 p.m. EST, with a delayed broadcast airing on the West […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad