You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Guild of Music Supervisors Partners With Mondo.NYC Conference

Jonathan McHugh led programming for a day-long series of panel discussions.

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guild of Music Supervisors Conference
CREDIT: Courtesy Guild of Music Supervisors

Coming on the heels of successful conference held on the USC campus on Saturday, the Guild of Music Supervisors today announces a partnership with Mondo.NYC, an incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes a multi-venue festival showcasing emerging artists from around the world.

Scheduled for Oct. 2 to 5, Mondo.NYC will host panels at the Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn. The final day, Oct. 5, will feature music supervision heavies like David Schulhof, Exec. Producer of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives,” Sue Jacobs, music supervisor for “Sharp Objects” and “Big Little Lies,” and heads of music from VICE Media (Charlotte Von Kotze) and Viacom (Anita Chinkes-Ratner), among many others. Topics such as how composers and music supervisors work together and the current documentary boom also feature on the schedule.

Programming for the sessions was headed by GMS co-founder Jonathan McHugh, who said: “Being a native New Yorker and getting my first job from attending a conference, I learned the power of education and networking to kickstarting a career. We are thrilled to bring together a ‘who’s who’ of esteemed music supervisors to educate and inspire.”

Related

See the full schedule below and head over to the Mondo.NYC website for more info.

Friday 10/5 Schedule:

8:30 a.m. Check In

8:50 a.m.  Jonathan McHugh & Ed Gerrard Introduction

9:00-10:00 a.m. Documentary Films Are Booming!

Moderator: Jonathan McHugh GMS Secretary – Director/Producer of “Cosplay Universe” documentaries

Panelists:

David Schulhof – Exec. Producer “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives”

Steven Beer – Attorney/Executive Producer “Comedy Warriors”

Jonathan Zalben – Composer “15: Quinceanera Story”

10:00-10:50 a.m. Music Supervising TV in the Big City

Moderator:  Stephanie Diaz-Matos – BonFire Collective “The Get Down”

Panelists:

Sue Jacobs – SuperVision – “Sharp Objects”

Barry Cole – Spot Music – “The Chi”

Michael Hill – Michael Hill Supervision “The Affair”

Matt FX Feldman – “Detroiter’s”

Doug Bernheim – “Love & Hip Hop”

11:00-11:50 a.m. Women In Music Supervision, Scoring and Advertising

Moderator: Rebecca Grierson – Executive Producer SixtyFour Music

Panelists:

Julia Piker – Emmy Winning Composer

Emma Reeves – Executive Director of Free the Bid

Theresa Notartomaso – Music Producer for Y&R and Middle Mile

Zach Polakoff – Executive Producer- Heavy Duty Projects

12:00-12:50 p.m.  Composers & Music Supervisors: How They Interact

Moderator: Jonathan McHugh

1:00-2:00 p.m. Lunch Break

2:10-3:00  p.m. Music Supervision in New York

Moderator: Jonathan Hecht -Venn Arts Music Supervisor

Panelists:

Charlotte Von Kotze – VICE Media/Director of Music

Anita Chinkes-Ratner – Viacom/Head of Music

Peter Gannon – We Are Walker/Creative Director/Partner

3:10-4:00 p.m. Ad Agencies & The In-House Music Supervisor/Producers

Moderator: Al Risi – Groove Guild

Panelists:

Ben Dorenfeld – Anomaly/Senior Music Producer

Dan Gross – McCann Erickson/Music Producer

Rachel Rauch – Publicis/Music Producer

4:10-5:00 p.m. Advertising Deep Dive into The World of ESPN

Mike Ladman – Droga5 Music Supervisor

Jonathan Hecht – Venn Arts- Music Supervisor

Popular on Variety

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

More TV

  • Melissa Joan Hart Sean Astin

    Netflix Orders Melissa Joan Hart, Sean Astin Multi-Cam to Series

    Coming on the heels of successful conference held on the USC campus on Saturday, the Guild of Music Supervisors today announces a partnership with Mondo.NYC, an incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes a multi-venue festival showcasing emerging artists from around the world. Scheduled for Oct. 2 to 5, Mondo.NYC will host panels […]

  • Bull CBS

    CBS to Develop Supernatural Cop Drama With 'Bull' Producer, Alex Kurtzman

    Coming on the heels of successful conference held on the USC campus on Saturday, the Guild of Music Supervisors today announces a partnership with Mondo.NYC, an incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes a multi-venue festival showcasing emerging artists from around the world. Scheduled for Oct. 2 to 5, Mondo.NYC will host panels […]

  • Guild of Music Supervisors Conference

    Guild of Music Supervisors Partners With Mondo.NYC Conference

    Coming on the heels of successful conference held on the USC campus on Saturday, the Guild of Music Supervisors today announces a partnership with Mondo.NYC, an incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes a multi-venue festival showcasing emerging artists from around the world. Scheduled for Oct. 2 to 5, Mondo.NYC will host panels […]

  • Fox Treats Second-Season Launch of '9-1-1'

    Fox Treats Second-Season Launch of '9-1-1' Like a First-Season Debut

    Coming on the heels of successful conference held on the USC campus on Saturday, the Guild of Music Supervisors today announces a partnership with Mondo.NYC, an incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes a multi-venue festival showcasing emerging artists from around the world. Scheduled for Oct. 2 to 5, Mondo.NYC will host panels […]

  • Lorne Michaels - Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

    'Saturday Night Live' to Receive BAFTA's Special Award

    Coming on the heels of successful conference held on the USC campus on Saturday, the Guild of Music Supervisors today announces a partnership with Mondo.NYC, an incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes a multi-venue festival showcasing emerging artists from around the world. Scheduled for Oct. 2 to 5, Mondo.NYC will host panels […]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1734

    Alec Baldwin Will Return to Play Donald Trump on 'SNL'

    Coming on the heels of successful conference held on the USC campus on Saturday, the Guild of Music Supervisors today announces a partnership with Mondo.NYC, an incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes a multi-venue festival showcasing emerging artists from around the world. Scheduled for Oct. 2 to 5, Mondo.NYC will host panels […]

  • Movistar + Has a Very Good

    Movistar + Has a Very Good Year for Scripted Productions

    Coming on the heels of successful conference held on the USC campus on Saturday, the Guild of Music Supervisors today announces a partnership with Mondo.NYC, an incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes a multi-venue festival showcasing emerging artists from around the world. Scheduled for Oct. 2 to 5, Mondo.NYC will host panels […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad