Guild of Music Supervisors Partners With Mondo.NYC Conference

Coming on the heels of successful conference held on the USC campus on Saturday, the Guild of Music Supervisors today announces a partnership with Mondo.NYC, an incubator confab for the music and tech industries that includes a multi-venue festival showcasing emerging artists from around the world.

Scheduled for Oct. 2 to 5, Mondo.NYC will host panels at the Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn. The final day, Oct. 5, will feature music supervision heavies like David Schulhof, Exec. Producer of “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives,” Sue Jacobs, music supervisor for “Sharp Objects” and “Big Little Lies,” and heads of music from VICE Media (Charlotte Von Kotze) and Viacom (Anita Chinkes-Ratner), among many others. Topics such as how composers and music supervisors work together and the current documentary boom also feature on the schedule.

Programming for the sessions was headed by GMS co-founder Jonathan McHugh, who said: “Being a native New Yorker and getting my first job from attending a conference, I learned the power of education and networking to kickstarting a career. We are thrilled to bring together a ‘who’s who’ of esteemed music supervisors to educate and inspire.”

See the full schedule below and head over to the Mondo.NYC website for more info.

Friday 10/5 Schedule:

8:30 a.m. Check In

8:50 a.m. Jonathan McHugh & Ed Gerrard Introduction

9:00-10:00 a.m. Documentary Films Are Booming!

Moderator: Jonathan McHugh GMS Secretary – Director/Producer of “Cosplay Universe” documentaries

Panelists:

David Schulhof – Exec. Producer “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives”

Steven Beer – Attorney/Executive Producer “Comedy Warriors”

Jonathan Zalben – Composer “15: Quinceanera Story”

10:00-10:50 a.m. Music Supervising TV in the Big City

Moderator: Stephanie Diaz-Matos – BonFire Collective “The Get Down”

Panelists:

Sue Jacobs – SuperVision – “Sharp Objects”

Barry Cole – Spot Music – “The Chi”

Michael Hill – Michael Hill Supervision “The Affair”

Matt FX Feldman – “Detroiter’s”

Doug Bernheim – “Love & Hip Hop”

11:00-11:50 a.m. Women In Music Supervision, Scoring and Advertising

Moderator: Rebecca Grierson – Executive Producer SixtyFour Music

Panelists:

Julia Piker – Emmy Winning Composer

Emma Reeves – Executive Director of Free the Bid

Theresa Notartomaso – Music Producer for Y&R and Middle Mile

Zach Polakoff – Executive Producer- Heavy Duty Projects

12:00-12:50 p.m. Composers & Music Supervisors: How They Interact

Moderator: Jonathan McHugh

1:00-2:00 p.m. Lunch Break

2:10-3:00 p.m. Music Supervision in New York

Moderator: Jonathan Hecht -Venn Arts Music Supervisor

Panelists:

Charlotte Von Kotze – VICE Media/Director of Music

Anita Chinkes-Ratner – Viacom/Head of Music

Peter Gannon – We Are Walker/Creative Director/Partner

3:10-4:00 p.m. Ad Agencies & The In-House Music Supervisor/Producers

Moderator: Al Risi – Groove Guild

Panelists:

Ben Dorenfeld – Anomaly/Senior Music Producer

Dan Gross – McCann Erickson/Music Producer

Rachel Rauch – Publicis/Music Producer

4:10-5:00 p.m. Advertising Deep Dive into The World of ESPN

Mike Ladman – Droga5 Music Supervisor

Jonathan Hecht – Venn Arts- Music Supervisor