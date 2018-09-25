You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Keynote Variety’s First Music for Screens Summit

The day-long event takes place on Oct. 30 in Hollywood.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trent Reznor Atticus Ross

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will keynote Variety’s inaugural Music for Screens Summit, held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 30.

The day-long event, with ambient music exclusively provided by iHeartMedia, will focus on the latest trends in composing for film and television, music supervision, commercial synchs in the digital age, legacy act management, soundtracks’ enduring popularity, and more.

Interviewed by KCRW’s Elvis Mitchell, Reznor and Ross will discuss their work together as composers, producers and songwriters. The two collaborated on the score for David Fincher’s “The Social Network,” and have since worked on composing for such projects as “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Gone Girl,” and “Patriot’s Day.” The duo entered the documentary realm in 2016, working alongside Gustavo Santaolalla and Mogwai on the score for the environmental advocacy film “Before the Flood” and collaborating with acclaimed filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick on 2017’s “The Vietnam War.” In 2018, Reznor and Ross released the Nine Inch Nails album, “Bad Witch.” The band’s Cold and Black and Infinite North American tour kicked off on Sept. 13.

Related

ASCAP is an official partner of the summit and is presenting a Composer Roundtable to analyze how best to craft music for film and TV in the digital age. The summit will also screen an exclusive preview of 20th Century Fox’s upcoming Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“Music is a critical and dynamic part of the storytelling process, and Variety is proud to focus on how that is evolving across film, TV, commercials, video games and the entire entertainment industry,” said Shirley Halperin, Variety’s executive editor, music. “Variety’s Music for Screens Summit will serve as the perfect conduit for composers, publishers, music supervisors, songwriters and their partners to discuss important issues concerning the intersection of music and visual media with the creators, influencers and green-lighters guiding the entertainment offerings of today and tomorrow.”

The event will feature producers like two-time Grammy nominee Linda Perry and Paula Wagner (“Mission: Impossible” franchise, “Pretty Woman” on Broadway); composers including Pinar Toprak (“Fortnite, “Captain Marvel”), Ramin Djawadi (“Game of Thrones,” “Westworld”), and Terence Blanchard (“BlacKkKlansman”); and executives such as Brian Nolan, senior vice president of Capitol Music’s Seventeenfifty division, and Mike Knobloch, president of Universal Pictures’ Film Music and Publishing division.

Additional speakers scheduled for the summit include music supervisors Maggie Phillips (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Thomas Golubić, (“The Walking Dead,” “Breaking Bad”); as well as Rich Holtzman, manager for Portugal, the Man/SVP of Artist Development and Marketing, AEG; and Jeff Jampol, president of JAM Inc. (estate manager for The Doors, Ramones, Otis Redding, Muddy Waters, Janis Joplin), among others.

For more information, please visit the Music for Screens Summit website.

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Music

  • Theater Review: Patti Smith Mesmerizes With

    Theater Review: Patti Smith Mesmerizes on Closing Night of ‘Words and Music’ Retrospective

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will keynote Variety’s inaugural Music for Screens Summit, held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 30. The day-long event, with ambient music exclusively provided by iHeartMedia, will focus on the latest trends in composing for film and television, music supervision, commercial synchs in the digital age, legacy act management, soundtracks’ enduring popularity, and […]

  • Trent Reznor Atticus Ross

    Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Keynote Variety's First Music for Screens Summit

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will keynote Variety’s inaugural Music for Screens Summit, held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 30. The day-long event, with ambient music exclusively provided by iHeartMedia, will focus on the latest trends in composing for film and television, music supervision, commercial synchs in the digital age, legacy act management, soundtracks’ enduring popularity, and […]

  • Loretta Lynn

    Loretta Lynn to Receive Lifetime Honor on All-Femme 'CMT Artists of the Year' Show

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will keynote Variety’s inaugural Music for Screens Summit, held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 30. The day-long event, with ambient music exclusively provided by iHeartMedia, will focus on the latest trends in composing for film and television, music supervision, commercial synchs in the digital age, legacy act management, soundtracks’ enduring popularity, and […]

  • Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan

    Emilio and Gloria Estefan to Receive Library of Congress Gershwin Prize

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will keynote Variety’s inaugural Music for Screens Summit, held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 30. The day-long event, with ambient music exclusively provided by iHeartMedia, will focus on the latest trends in composing for film and television, music supervision, commercial synchs in the digital age, legacy act management, soundtracks’ enduring popularity, and […]

  • Bob Marley

    Netflix’s ‘ReMastered,’ With Investigations on Bob Marley, Johnny Cash and More, Launches Oct. 12

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will keynote Variety’s inaugural Music for Screens Summit, held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 30. The day-long event, with ambient music exclusively provided by iHeartMedia, will focus on the latest trends in composing for film and television, music supervision, commercial synchs in the digital age, legacy act management, soundtracks’ enduring popularity, and […]

  • Rudy

    Beloved Sports Movie 'Rudy' to Receive Live-to-Picture Concert Treatment (EXCLUSIVE)

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will keynote Variety’s inaugural Music for Screens Summit, held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 30. The day-long event, with ambient music exclusively provided by iHeartMedia, will focus on the latest trends in composing for film and television, music supervision, commercial synchs in the digital age, legacy act management, soundtracks’ enduring popularity, and […]

  • ICM agents Danielle Beckford (pictured at

    ICM Partners Ups Three to Concert Agents

    Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will keynote Variety’s inaugural Music for Screens Summit, held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 30. The day-long event, with ambient music exclusively provided by iHeartMedia, will focus on the latest trends in composing for film and television, music supervision, commercial synchs in the digital age, legacy act management, soundtracks’ enduring popularity, and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad