Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Keynote Variety’s First Music for Screens Summit

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will keynote Variety’s inaugural Music for Screens Summit, held at Neuehouse in Hollywood on Oct. 30.

The day-long event, with ambient music exclusively provided by iHeartMedia, will focus on the latest trends in composing for film and television, music supervision, commercial synchs in the digital age, legacy act management, soundtracks’ enduring popularity, and more.

Interviewed by KCRW’s Elvis Mitchell, Reznor and Ross will discuss their work together as composers, producers and songwriters. The two collaborated on the score for David Fincher’s “The Social Network,” and have since worked on composing for such projects as “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “Gone Girl,” and “Patriot’s Day.” The duo entered the documentary realm in 2016, working alongside Gustavo Santaolalla and Mogwai on the score for the environmental advocacy film “Before the Flood” and collaborating with acclaimed filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick on 2017’s “The Vietnam War.” In 2018, Reznor and Ross released the Nine Inch Nails album, “Bad Witch.” The band’s Cold and Black and Infinite North American tour kicked off on Sept. 13.

ASCAP is an official partner of the summit and is presenting a Composer Roundtable to analyze how best to craft music for film and TV in the digital age. The summit will also screen an exclusive preview of 20th Century Fox’s upcoming Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“Music is a critical and dynamic part of the storytelling process, and Variety is proud to focus on how that is evolving across film, TV, commercials, video games and the entire entertainment industry,” said Shirley Halperin, Variety’s executive editor, music. “Variety’s Music for Screens Summit will serve as the perfect conduit for composers, publishers, music supervisors, songwriters and their partners to discuss important issues concerning the intersection of music and visual media with the creators, influencers and green-lighters guiding the entertainment offerings of today and tomorrow.”

The event will feature producers like two-time Grammy nominee Linda Perry and Paula Wagner (“Mission: Impossible” franchise, “Pretty Woman” on Broadway); composers including Pinar Toprak (“Fortnite, “Captain Marvel”), Ramin Djawadi (“Game of Thrones,” “Westworld”), and Terence Blanchard (“BlacKkKlansman”); and executives such as Brian Nolan, senior vice president of Capitol Music’s Seventeenfifty division, and Mike Knobloch, president of Universal Pictures’ Film Music and Publishing division.

Additional speakers scheduled for the summit include music supervisors Maggie Phillips (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Thomas Golubić, (“The Walking Dead,” “Breaking Bad”); as well as Rich Holtzman, manager for Portugal, the Man/SVP of Artist Development and Marketing, AEG; and Jeff Jampol, president of JAM Inc. (estate manager for The Doors, Ramones, Otis Redding, Muddy Waters, Janis Joplin), among others.

