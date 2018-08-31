Muse Uses ‘Stranger Things’ as Inspiration for Cover Art to New Album

The band's eighth album “Simulation Theory” will be released on November 9th through Warner Bros. Records.

By
Variety Staff

Simulation Theory
CREDIT: Muse

Muse announced today that their eighth studio album, “Simulation Theory,” will be released on November 9th through Warner Bros. Records. The eleven-track record was produced by the band, along with producers Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback and Timbaland. Each of the album’s songs will be accompanied by a video.

The album will be released in three formats: Standard (11 tracks), Deluxe (16 tracks), and Super Deluxe (21 tracks). The expanded tracklisting features an acoustic gospel version of “Dig Down,” The UCLA Bruin Marching Band feature on “Pressure,” a live version of “Thought Contagion,” acoustic versions of several tracks including “Something Human,” and “Alternate Reality” versions of “Algorithm” and “The Dark Side.” For specific format tracklisting see below.

Artwork for the album was illustrated by digital artist Kyle Lambert, who has done the poster art for “Stranger Things,” “Jurassic Park,” and many other films. The Super Deluxe cover was illustrated by Paul Shipper, whose previous work includes “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Avengers: Affinity War.”.

The band’s last studio album, “Drones,” was released in June 2015 and was their first No. 1 album in the United States. The album went on to win the Grammy Award, their second, for Best Rock Album in February 2016.

Hear the first single here:

Standard Album CD and Vinyl:

  1. Algorithm
  2. The Dark Side
  3. Pressure
  4. Propaganda
  5. Break It To Me
  6. Something Human
  7. Thought Contagion
  8. Get Up and Fight
  9. Blockades
  10. Dig Down
  11. The Void

Deluxe Album CD:

  1. Algorithm
  2. The Dark Side
  3. Pressure
  4. Propaganda
  5. Break It To Me
  6. Something Human
  7. Thought Contagion
  8. Get Up and Fight
  9. Blockades
  10. Dig Down
  11. The Void
  12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
  13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
  14. Propaganda (Acoustic)
  15. Something Human (Acoustic)
  16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Super Deluxe Boxset:

CD 1 and Vinyl 1

  1. Algorithm
  2. The Dark Side
  3. Pressure
  4. Propaganda
  5. Break It To Me
  6. Something Human
  7. Thought Contagion
  8. Get Up and Fight
  9. Blockades
  10. Dig Down
  11. The Void

CD 2 and Vinyl 2

  1. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
  2. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
  3. Pressure (Ft. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)
  4. Propaganda (Acoustic)
  5. Break It To Me (Sam de Jong remix)
  6. Something Human (acoustic)
  7. Thought Contagion (Live)
  8. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)
  9. The Void (Acoustic)
  10. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Instrumental)

  Simulation Theory

    Muse Uses 'Stranger Things' as Inspiration for Cover Art to New Album

  Aretha Franklin Clinton inauguration

    How to Watch Aretha Franklin's Memorial Service Online

  The Byrds - Roger McGuinn, Michael

    Earliest Known Recording of Folk Classic 'Turn! Turn! Turn!' Surfaces (EXCLUSIVE)

  Troye Sivan facetime Portrait

    Troye Sivan on His New Album and Struggling With Internalized Homophobia

  Pamela Des Barres Writes Moving Remembrance

    Pamela Des Barres Writes Moving Remembrance of Country-Rock Pioneer Gram Parsons

  'A Star Is Born,' Featuring New

    'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Will Feature New Songs From Lady Gaga

  Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Watch Elton John and Boogie Host a Rap Battle in New Snickers Ad

