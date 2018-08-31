Muse Uses ‘Stranger Things’ as Inspiration for Cover Art to New Album

Muse announced today that their eighth studio album, “Simulation Theory,” will be released on November 9th through Warner Bros. Records. The eleven-track record was produced by the band, along with producers Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback and Timbaland. Each of the album’s songs will be accompanied by a video.

The album will be released in three formats: Standard (11 tracks), Deluxe (16 tracks), and Super Deluxe (21 tracks). The expanded tracklisting features an acoustic gospel version of “Dig Down,” The UCLA Bruin Marching Band feature on “Pressure,” a live version of “Thought Contagion,” acoustic versions of several tracks including “Something Human,” and “Alternate Reality” versions of “Algorithm” and “The Dark Side.” For specific format tracklisting see below.

Artwork for the album was illustrated by digital artist Kyle Lambert, who has done the poster art for “Stranger Things,” “Jurassic Park,” and many other films. The Super Deluxe cover was illustrated by Paul Shipper, whose previous work includes “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Avengers: Affinity War.”.

The band’s last studio album, “Drones,” was released in June 2015 and was their first No. 1 album in the United States. The album went on to win the Grammy Award, their second, for Best Rock Album in February 2016.

Standard Album CD and Vinyl:

Algorithm The Dark Side Pressure Propaganda Break It To Me Something Human Thought Contagion Get Up and Fight Blockades Dig Down The Void

Deluxe Album CD:

Algorithm The Dark Side Pressure Propaganda Break It To Me Something Human Thought Contagion Get Up and Fight Blockades Dig Down The Void Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version) The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version) Propaganda (Acoustic) Something Human (Acoustic) Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Super Deluxe Boxset:

CD 1 and Vinyl 1

Algorithm The Dark Side Pressure Propaganda Break It To Me Something Human Thought Contagion Get Up and Fight Blockades Dig Down The Void

CD 2 and Vinyl 2