MTV Reveals VMA ‘Song of the Summer’ Nominees: Drake, Cardi B and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety Staff

MTV has revealed the nominees for the VMA “Song of the Summer” category, which is voted on by fans in a bracket-style tournament consisting of three rounds on MTV’s Instagram Stories. Beginning at 12 p.m. ET, fans can vote for the songs in the category using polling stickers. In the final round, voting will occur by “swiping up.”

Voting ends Thursday, August 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET, and is presented by Truth.

The VMA  Song of Summer nominees are:

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa “One Kiss”
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “I Like It”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo “No Brainer”
Drake “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai “Boo’d Up”
Juice WRLD “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B “Girls Like You”
Post Malone “Better Now”

The VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The full list of nominees is available here.

Performers include Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, and Logic with Ryan Tedder, and Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award”; she will also perform on the show for the first time since 2001.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 12 VMA categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and more by visiting vma.mtv.com until Friday, August 10. Voting for the “Best New Artist” award, presented by Taco Bell, will remain active until the VMA broadcast. MTV has teamed up with Amazon to release a skill for Alexa, the cloud-based voice service, that will allow customers to vote for “Artist of the Year.”  To cast your vote, just say, “Alexa, vote for the VMAs” on any Alexa-enabled device.

Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2018 VMAs. Melanie Block serves as Executive in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan is Executive in Charge of Music.  Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Trevor Noah photographed by Weston Wells

    Inside Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Office

  • Zac Efron accepts the award for

    TV Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Sink to All-Time Low

  • Chris Hardwick Makes Tearful 'Talking Dead'

    Chris Hardwick Makes Tearful 'Talking Dead' Return

  • Chris PrattTeen Choice Awards, Show, Los

    Teen Choice Awards 2018: What You Didn't See on TV

