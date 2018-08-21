Mom + Pop Music Ups David Jacobs to West Coast General Manager

David Jacobs has been promoted to West Coast General Manager of Mom + Pop Music, it was announced by founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus. Mom + Pop is home to such indie darlings as Courtney Barnett, Flume, Polica, Sleigh Bells and Alice Merton.

Jacobs joined Mom + Pop from Atlantic Records, where he oversaw Alternative projects. That led him to a relationship with Mom + Pop Music that became an official title when Jacobs was hired as VP of Radio Promotion in October 2015.

Said Goldstone: “David has been an integral and influential part of Mom+Pop’s growth over the past 3 years. While he’s been impactful breaking the likes of Alice Merton and Flume at radio, now as our West Coast GM, he’ll be involved in all things M+P and our overall efforts in Los Angeles”.

Jacobs is a graduate of the USC Marshall School of Business with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He held previous positions at Rocket Science, Fearless Records and Epic Records.

Mom + Pop’s next high profile release is a new album by Tom Morello – co-founder of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage – titled “The Atlas Underground” which features collaborations with Marcus Mumford, Portugal. The Man, Bassnectar, Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and GZA, Vic Mensa, K.Flay, Big Boi, Gary Clark Jr., Pretty Lights, Killer Mike, Steve Aoki, Whethan and Carl Restivo, among others. It’s due out on October 12