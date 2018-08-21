Mom + Pop Music Ups David Jacobs to West Coast General Manager

The label is home Courtney Barnett, Flume, Polica, Sleigh Bells and Alice Merton, among other acts.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Jacobs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mom + Pop

David Jacobs has been promoted to West Coast General Manager of Mom + Pop Music, it was announced by founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus. Mom + Pop is home to such indie darlings as Courtney Barnett, Flume, Polica, Sleigh Bells and Alice Merton.

Jacobs joined Mom + Pop from Atlantic Records, where he oversaw Alternative projects. That led him to a relationship with Mom + Pop Music that became an official title when Jacobs was hired as VP of Radio Promotion in October 2015.

Said Goldstone: “David has been an integral and influential part of Mom+Pop’s growth over the past 3 years. While he’s been impactful breaking the likes of Alice Merton and Flume at radio, now as our West Coast GM, he’ll be involved in all things M+P and our overall efforts in Los Angeles”.

Jacobs is a graduate of the USC Marshall School of Business with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He held previous positions at Rocket Science, Fearless Records and Epic Records.

Mom + Pop’s next high profile release is a new album by Tom Morello – co-founder of Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage – titled “The Atlas Underground” which features collaborations with Marcus Mumford, Portugal. The Man, Bassnectar,  Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and GZA, Vic Mensa, K.Flay, Big Boi, Gary Clark Jr., Pretty Lights, Killer Mike, Steve Aoki, Whethan and Carl Restivo, among others. It’s due out on October 12

Popular on Variety

  •

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Music

  • David Jacobs

    Mom + Pop Music Ups David Jacobs to West Coast General Manager

    David Jacobs has been promoted to West Coast General Manager of Mom + Pop Music, it was announced by founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus. Mom + Pop is home to such indie darlings as Courtney Barnett, Flume, Polica, Sleigh Bells and Alice Merton. Jacobs joined Mom + Pop from Atlantic Records, where […]

  • BEAT SHAZAM: Host Jamie Foxx (C)

    Fox Renews Jamie Foxx Game Show 'Beat Shazam' for Season Three

    David Jacobs has been promoted to West Coast General Manager of Mom + Pop Music, it was announced by founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus. Mom + Pop is home to such indie darlings as Courtney Barnett, Flume, Polica, Sleigh Bells and Alice Merton. Jacobs joined Mom + Pop from Atlantic Records, where […]

  • Nicki Minaj MTV VMAs

    TV Ratings: VMAs Grow Streaming Viewership, Hold Close to Previous Linear Levels

    David Jacobs has been promoted to West Coast General Manager of Mom + Pop Music, it was announced by founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus. Mom + Pop is home to such indie darlings as Courtney Barnett, Flume, Polica, Sleigh Bells and Alice Merton. Jacobs joined Mom + Pop from Atlantic Records, where […]

  • NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 21:

    VMAs 2018: Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande Party Downtown After the Show

    David Jacobs has been promoted to West Coast General Manager of Mom + Pop Music, it was announced by founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus. Mom + Pop is home to such indie darlings as Courtney Barnett, Flume, Polica, Sleigh Bells and Alice Merton. Jacobs joined Mom + Pop from Atlantic Records, where […]

  • Aretha Franklin Vintage Image Tribute

    Lawmakers Seek to Posthumously Award Congressional Gold Medal to Aretha Franklin

    David Jacobs has been promoted to West Coast General Manager of Mom + Pop Music, it was announced by founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus. Mom + Pop is home to such indie darlings as Courtney Barnett, Flume, Polica, Sleigh Bells and Alice Merton. Jacobs joined Mom + Pop from Atlantic Records, where […]

  • Post Malone Plane

    Plane Carrying Post Malone Makes Safe Emergency Landing

    David Jacobs has been promoted to West Coast General Manager of Mom + Pop Music, it was announced by founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus. Mom + Pop is home to such indie darlings as Courtney Barnett, Flume, Polica, Sleigh Bells and Alice Merton. Jacobs joined Mom + Pop from Atlantic Records, where […]

  • Scooter Braun

    Scooter Braun to Develop Korean Pop Movie With Fox

    David Jacobs has been promoted to West Coast General Manager of Mom + Pop Music, it was announced by founder and co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus. Mom + Pop is home to such indie darlings as Courtney Barnett, Flume, Polica, Sleigh Bells and Alice Merton. Jacobs joined Mom + Pop from Atlantic Records, where […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad