Minus the Bear, Veteran Indie Rock Band, Announce Split, Farewell Tour

After 17 years and six albums, veteran Seattle-based indie-rock band Minus the Bear have announced that they are disbanding after a farewell tour this fall. In tandem with the tour, the group will release the “Fair Enough” EP, the title track of which is available for streaming now. The group issued a statement announcing their split:

Friends,

After almost two decades of writing and touring the world together, we have decided to close this chapter of our lives as Minus the Bear.

What started as a silly inside joke inside the dingy confines of Seattle’s original Cha Cha Lounge back in 2001 quickly snowballed into years of adventures, creativity, and friendship. We could have never predicted the wild journey about to begin. We’ve accomplished so much over the past 17 years, and we are grateful for the experience.

Undoubtedly we owe all of these adventures to you, our fans. Without all of you, the memories of traveling the world, exploring different cultures, and witnessing the delight of your beautiful faces singing along wouldn’t have been possible. Your support weathered us through storms that easily could have scuttled the band. Throughout the years, it’s you who kept us going. We cannot thank you enough.

This Autumn we head out on our final tour in support of our upcoming 4-song EP “Fair Enough” courtesy of Suicide Squeeze Records.

These final shows are a celebration for the community of fans who gave us so much through years of dedication. We’ll be digging deep in the MTB catalogue and we are honored for the opportunity to play our hearts out for you one last time.

Love,

Alex, Cory, Dave & Jake

The group did a farewell interview on Stereogum that published today. The tour dates appear below.

OCTOBER

09 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley *

10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

12 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

13 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

14 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre *

17 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

18 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *

21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

24 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore *

25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

26 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony *

27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory *

28 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

NOVEMBER

27 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor ^

29 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues ^

30 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre ^

DECEMBER

01 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

03 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre ^

04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Grand ^

07 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^

08 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House ^

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre ^

11 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom ^

12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

13 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre ^

14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

* = w/ Caspian

^ = w/ Tera Melos