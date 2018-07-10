Milk & Honey Roster Dominates Pop Radio With Seven Songs in the Top 40

Alessia Cara’s “Growing Pains" and Dua Lipa’s "IDGAF" lead the hit parade.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alessia Cara
CREDIT: Def Jam

Milk & Honey Management, the four-year-old company helmed by Lucas Keller which represents producers, mixers and songwriters, is having a big week. On the current MediaBase Top 40 chart, M&H clients claim credits on seven different songs. They include Alessia Cara’s “Growing Pains” (songwriter and producer Oak Felder); Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” (songwriter Whiskey Water); Bebe Rexha’s “I’m A Mess” (songwriter and producer Jussi Karvinen); Big Boi’s “All Night” (songwriter Lil Aaron); Bryce Vine’s “Drew Barrymore” (songwriter and producer Sir Nolan); Backstreet Boys “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (songwriters and producers Stuart Crichton and Jamie Hartman); and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Almost Love” (mixer Eric H. Dubowsky).

In addition to representing hitmakers, Milk & Honey provides A&R and marketing services and is building an artist roster, signing leading electronic music DJ Oliver Heldens in April. The company employs 13 with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville.

Said Keller in announcing the achievement: “I never imagined that we would represent so many great people in such a short period of time and have the number of charting hits that we’ve had. The number of charting hits that are 99% familiar around the world and that have come from our great clients is humbling. Being an A&R driven management  company that puts service and talent first continues to be our main priority.  In an industry that is growing by the day, but also continues to be volatile and uncertain — we look forward to continuing to put the talent and music first, like we always have. As a boutique company, it’s what we do best.”

Related

See the Top 40 ranking below.

1 BAZZI Mine
2 ARIANA GRANDE No Tears Left To Cry
3 POST MALONE Psycho f/Ty Dolla $ign
4 MARSHMELLO & ANNE-MARIE Friends
5 TAYLOR SWIFT Delicate
6 SHAWN MENDES In My Blood
7 ZEDD/MAREN MORRIS/GREY The Middle
8 LAUV I Like Me Better
9 MAROON 5 Girls Like You
10 CAMILA CABELLO Never Be The Same
11 CALVIN HARRIS & DUA LIPA One Kiss
12 SELENA GOMEZ Back To You
13 DRAKE Nice For What
14 CARDI B I Like It
15 KHALID X NORMANI Love Lies
16 POST MALONE Better Now
17 HALSEY Alone f/Big Sean, Stefflon Don
18 ALESSIA CARA Growing Pains
19 FOSTER THE PEOPLE Sit Next To Me
20 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER Youngblood
21 BACKSTREET BOYS Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
22 DUA LIPA IDGAF
23 KYGO Remind Me To Forget f/Miguel
24 JENNIFER LOPEZ Dinero f/DJ Khaled & Cardi B
25 ENRIQUE IGLESIAS Move To Miami f/Pitbull
26 NICKI MINAJ Bed f/Ariana Grande
27 CHARLIE PUTH Done For Me f/Kehlani
28 MADISON BEER Home With You
29 BRYCE VINE Drew Barrymore
30 BIG BOI All Night
31 NF Lie
32 MEGHAN TRAINOR Let You Be Right
33 BEBE REXHA I’m A Mess
34 BTS FAKE LOVE
35 DENNIS LLOYD Nevermind
36 SABRINA CARPENTER Almost Love
37 LIAM PAYNE & J BALVIN Familiar
38 KENDRICK LAMAR & SZA All The Stars
39 CLEAN BANDIT Solo f/Demi Lovato
40 TIESTO & DZEKO Jackie Chan f/Preme/PostMalone

More Music

  • Alessia Cara

    Milk & Honey Roster Dominates Pop Radio With Seven Songs in the Top 40

    Milk & Honey Management, the four-year-old company helmed by Lucas Keller which represents producers, mixers and songwriters, is having a big week. On the current MediaBase Top 40 chart, M&H clients claim credits on seven different songs. They include Alessia Cara’s “Growing Pains” (songwriter and producer Oak Felder); Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” (songwriter Whiskey Water); Bebe […]

  • Taylor Swift Interviews Pattie Boyd

    Taylor Swift Talks Romance, Fame and Inspiration With Pattie Boyd, Ex-Wife of George Harrison and Eric Clapton

    Milk & Honey Management, the four-year-old company helmed by Lucas Keller which represents producers, mixers and songwriters, is having a big week. On the current MediaBase Top 40 chart, M&H clients claim credits on seven different songs. They include Alessia Cara’s “Growing Pains” (songwriter and producer Oak Felder); Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” (songwriter Whiskey Water); Bebe […]

  • Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne support

    Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Prove That a Family Business Can Be Functional

    Milk & Honey Management, the four-year-old company helmed by Lucas Keller which represents producers, mixers and songwriters, is having a big week. On the current MediaBase Top 40 chart, M&H clients claim credits on seven different songs. They include Alessia Cara’s “Growing Pains” (songwriter and producer Oak Felder); Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” (songwriter Whiskey Water); Bebe […]

  • Walter Becker Dead

    New York City Street to Be Named After Steely Dan Cofounder Walter Becker

    Milk & Honey Management, the four-year-old company helmed by Lucas Keller which represents producers, mixers and songwriters, is having a big week. On the current MediaBase Top 40 chart, M&H clients claim credits on seven different songs. They include Alessia Cara’s “Growing Pains” (songwriter and producer Oak Felder); Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” (songwriter Whiskey Water); Bebe […]

  • Russell Simmons

    Russell Simmons Accused of Rape by Granddaughter of Book Publisher W.W. Norton (EXCLUSIVE)

    Milk & Honey Management, the four-year-old company helmed by Lucas Keller which represents producers, mixers and songwriters, is having a big week. On the current MediaBase Top 40 chart, M&H clients claim credits on seven different songs. They include Alessia Cara’s “Growing Pains” (songwriter and producer Oak Felder); Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” (songwriter Whiskey Water); Bebe […]

  • PitbullStarry Night Masquerade for Puerto Rico

    Pitbull Juggles His Many Hustles While Leading by Example

    Milk & Honey Management, the four-year-old company helmed by Lucas Keller which represents producers, mixers and songwriters, is having a big week. On the current MediaBase Top 40 chart, M&H clients claim credits on seven different songs. They include Alessia Cara’s “Growing Pains” (songwriter and producer Oak Felder); Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” (songwriter Whiskey Water); Bebe […]

  • Jimmy Buffett performs at the New

    Jimmy Buffett Cashes in on 'Margaritaville' Brand With Restaurants, Spirits, More

    Milk & Honey Management, the four-year-old company helmed by Lucas Keller which represents producers, mixers and songwriters, is having a big week. On the current MediaBase Top 40 chart, M&H clients claim credits on seven different songs. They include Alessia Cara’s “Growing Pains” (songwriter and producer Oak Felder); Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” (songwriter Whiskey Water); Bebe […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad