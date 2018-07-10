Milk & Honey Roster Dominates Pop Radio With Seven Songs in the Top 40

Milk & Honey Management, the four-year-old company helmed by Lucas Keller which represents producers, mixers and songwriters, is having a big week. On the current MediaBase Top 40 chart, M&H clients claim credits on seven different songs. They include Alessia Cara’s “Growing Pains” (songwriter and producer Oak Felder); Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF” (songwriter Whiskey Water); Bebe Rexha’s “I’m A Mess” (songwriter and producer Jussi Karvinen); Big Boi’s “All Night” (songwriter Lil Aaron); Bryce Vine’s “Drew Barrymore” (songwriter and producer Sir Nolan); Backstreet Boys “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (songwriters and producers Stuart Crichton and Jamie Hartman); and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Almost Love” (mixer Eric H. Dubowsky).

In addition to representing hitmakers, Milk & Honey provides A&R and marketing services and is building an artist roster, signing leading electronic music DJ Oliver Heldens in April. The company employs 13 with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville.

Said Keller in announcing the achievement: “I never imagined that we would represent so many great people in such a short period of time and have the number of charting hits that we’ve had. The number of charting hits that are 99% familiar around the world and that have come from our great clients is humbling. Being an A&R driven management company that puts service and talent first continues to be our main priority. In an industry that is growing by the day, but also continues to be volatile and uncertain — we look forward to continuing to put the talent and music first, like we always have. As a boutique company, it’s what we do best.”



Related Kendrick Lamar Talks Why Tupac Inspired Him to Start Rapping Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerini, Julia Michaels to Perform Live for Amazon's 'Prime Day'

See the Top 40 ranking below.