×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Miley Cyrus, Sean Ono Lennon, Mark Ronson Come Together for ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Watch the trio's live recording of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono holiday classic.

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Vevo has released a special performance of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s cover of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” featuring Sean Ono Lennon (watch the video above). The holiday classic was originally released by Sean’s parents, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, in 1971.

The three came together at the historic Electric Ladyland recording studio in Greenwich Village, New York City, which was the longtime music home of Jimi Hendrix, to record a live performance of the song. Their cover was released Dec. 14. and all three artists performed it live on “Saturday Night Live” the next night, where Cyrus and Ronson also performed their new song, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” A portion of the artist proceeds will go to Spirit Foundations, Yoko Ono’s charity that she started with John Lennon.

Lennon and Ono conceived the song as both a holiday tune and a protest piece against the Vietnam War. The original music video featured images of Lennon and Ono, as well as Sean, and vocals from the Harlem Community Choir and a boys’ choral ensemble.

The song has been covered numerous times by artists such as Sarah McLachlan, the Fray, Diana Ross, and Carly Simon. During the John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert, Sheryl Crow, Aloe Blacc, and Peter Frampton delivered a rendition featuring a children’s chorus from The Stuttering Association for the Youth.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Music

  • Chuck D

    Chuck D Joins Universal Hip Hop Museum as Chairman of the Celebrity Board

    Public Enemy cofounder Chuck D has joined the Universal Hip Hop Museum’s celebrity board as chairman, director Rocky Bucano and chairman of the board Kurtis Blow announced Thursday. “Chuck D is one of the most intelligent and well-respected MCs in the culture of hip-hop,” Blow said. “The credibility he brings to our team is mammoth. He [...]

  • Miley Cyrus Sean Ono Lennon Mark

    Miley Cyrus, Sean Ono Lennon, Mark Ronson Come Together for 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over)'

    Vevo has released a special performance of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s cover of “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” featuring Sean Ono Lennon (watch the video above). The holiday classic was originally released by Sean’s parents, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, in 1971. The three came together at the historic Electric Ladyland recording studio in [...]

  • Drake

    Drake, Cardi B, Migos, Post Malone Lead RIAA’s 2018 Gold & Platinum List

    Drake’s “God’s Plan” was the Top Song and Cardi B, Post Malone and Migos had the Top Albums in the RIAA’s Top-Certified Gold & Platinum list of 2018. “God’s Plan” was certified eight-times platinum. Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy,” Post Malone’s “Beerbongs & Bentleys” and Migos’ “Culture II” were all certified double platinum, while Camila [...]

  • Daniel Ek

    Spotify Settles $1.6 Billion Lawsuit From Wixen Publishing

    Spotify and Wixen Music Publishing — which sued the streaming giant late last year for a headline-grabbing $1.6 billion — announced today that they have settled the lawsuit. According to the announcement, “The conclusion of that litigation is a part of a broader business partnership between the parties, which fairly and reasonably resolves the legal [...]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Group 2018 Revenue Tops $4 Billion, Streaming Up 20% 

    Warner Music Group Corp. today announced that in 2018 its revenue exceeded $4 billion for the first time in company history during its call for fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for the period ended September 30, 2018. It also noted that streaming revenue is up 20.4% (18.5% in constant currency). “We’ve had another terrific year and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad