Social Distortion’s Mike Ness Accused of Punching Pro-Trump Fan at Concert

Sacramento police are investigating an incident last month during which Mike Ness, the lead singer of the band Social Distortion, allegedly punched a Trump-supporting fan at a concert.

In an interview with Sacramento’s CBS13 that aired on Wednesday, Tim Hildebrand, 30, said he held up his middle fingers during a July 19 concert in response to Ness’ rant against President Trump. He said Ness then called him forward and repeatedly punched him in the head.

Hildebrand, who filed a report with the police, said he also shouted, “I paid for your music, not your politics” during the concert. Although a longtime fan of Social Distortion, Hildebrand said Ness’ speech was “anti-American” and “anti-Trump,” and that others at the concert also protested the singer or walked out.

A video of the event surfaced earlier this month, in which Ness can be seen yelling at someone in the crowd. Hildebrand said he suffered two black eyes, a busted lip and a concussion. He claimed he “wasn’t able to defend myself because people in the crowd were holding me back.”

Edward Macaulay, a public information officer for the Sacramento Police Department, confirmed to Variety on Thursday that the department is “aware” of the incident and was looking into the allegations.