Mike Locke Joins Atlas Music Publishing as VP of Creative Synchronization and Marketing

Mike Locke has been named VP of Creative Synchronization and Marketing at Atlas Music Publishing, the company announced today. The Los Angeles-based Locke will oversee all sync activity, as well as contribute to business development for the five-year-old company. The Atlas catalog includes songs performed by Drake, Demi Lovato, The Band Perry, Madonna, Al Green, John Legend, Van Halen and Ed Sheeran.

Locke arrives from INgrooves, where he led the sync licensing department and secured song placements with such brands as Google, Apple, Starbucks and Royal Caribbean. Prior to INgrooves, Lockey co-founded music licensing and digital label Silver Side Productions. There, his credits included placement in ad campaigns by Subaru and Budweiser as well as feature films (“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2), trailers (“Mission Impossible 6″ and “Equalizer 2”), television, (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “American Idol,” “Parenthood”) and video games. Mike began his career at Warner Music Group.

Said founder and CEO Richard Stumpf in announcing Locke’s appointment: “Atlas is known for its proactivity, which includes a heavy sync prowess. We have a history of growing sync sometimes over 50% when we take on a catalog or artist. Whether it is placing legendary songs from the likes of Van Halen and Al Green, or brand new works from up and comers such as Saint PHNX and Coyle Girelli, Atlas has made a name for itself in the music supervisor community. We are known as a brand that is quick with turnarounds, on point with its pitches, and strong, but fair negotiators. Mike’s arrival is another part of our continued growth. When we decided we needed a senior-level person at the wheel, we met with many, many candidates, but it was clear to us that Mike had both the experience, and the ‘never quit’ attitude that is vital for this role. Under Mike’s leadership the team will inevitably add to the already strong results we’ve had.”