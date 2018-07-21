Migos’ Offset ‘Home’ With Cardi B and Baby After Arrest on Gun, Weed Charges

Offset of MigosWireless Festival, Day 2, Finsbury Park, London, UK - 07 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Scott Garfitt/REX/Shutterstock

Offset of Migos was arrested after a traffic stop near Atlanta on Friday afternoon and was released on bond after posting $17,000 bail, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. His wife Cardi B, who welcome their first child together on July 11, posted a photo of the two of them on her Instagram story saying simply “Home.”

The MC, who was driving a 2014 Porche 911 Carerra, was pulled over for an improper lane change. Officers smelled marijuana and during a search of the car discovered three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana and more than $107,000 in cash. Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) and his passenger, bodyguard Senay Gezahgn, were both were arrested.

He was charged with an improper lane change, marijuana possession, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. He has been released on bond, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the AJC. His attorney, Drew Findling, told People that the rapper was “concerned, very concerned” about Cardi and the baby after his arrest. “Of course his new baby is his top priority as well as his other children,” he said.

Offset was arrested in 2016 for driving with a suspended license in Atlanta, and spent time in jail in 2015 after being arrested on drug and gun charges during a concert at Georgia Southern University.

