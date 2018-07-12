Mick Jagger Curse Handicaps England at World Cup

If there’s anything English soccer fans attending the World Cup wanted besides a win, they wanted Mick Jagger to keep his infamous sports curse as far away from Moscow as possible.

But you can’t always get what you want.

The British rock legend has a notorious history of being a jinx on any national team he supports at the World Cup. On Wednesday, Jagger sat in attendance as England took a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in its final extra minutes against Croatia. Neither the referee nor time was on England’s side as it struggled with penalties throughout and was unable to recover in the extra 10 minutes after an early goal by Croatia.

Jagger was especially a beast of burden to national teams during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, tweeting good luck to the English team twice, and the Three Lions would go on to lose both games. Most notably, he chose to attend the now-historic match between Germany and Brazil and support the Brazilians. Predictably, the curse was in full effect as the Germans let it bleed, driving the score up 7-1 against a Brazilian team which just couldn’t get started up.

The curse originates from the 2010 World Cup, when Jagger attended a match between Ghana and Team USA with Bill Clinton, choosing to support the doomed American side.

There was no sympathy for the Rolling Stones frontman on Twitter Wednesday, as soccer fans took to tweeting jokes blaming Jagger for derailing the English team’s best chances to win the World Cup since 1966.

Hey , Sir Mick Jagger !

The Queen wants to talk to you … pic.twitter.com/kVrt62c84z — . (@edi_lson) July 11, 2018