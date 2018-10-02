You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michelle Williams Has a Message to Cardi B: ‘Remember Why You Started’

By

Michelle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Michelle Williams to write a tribute to Cardi B, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Cardi B, the breakout rapper and songwriter, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click here.

Hey Cardiiii! Owwwwwww!!!! I didn’t hesitate when asked to write this tribute for you. I fell in love with your authenticity. I love that you have been so real in sharing your struggles, pain, excitement and triumphs. You show the world, that yes, you’re doing good and are on top of the world, but you are still human. Cardi, I encourage you to remember the why!

Remember why you started, and when anything or anybody tries to get you off track the three words Remember the why will keep you focused. Remember all the young girls who feel so unqualified to do great things because of their past — they are looking to you. I will also share words that the legend Janet Jackson shared with us (Destiny’s Child) backstage at an awards show in Europe one day. She told us to enjoy the places we go to. She said this will go by so fast, and when you look back you don’t want to regret that you didn’t enjoy all the fabulous places that this life will take you.

Related

So make sure you go to the Eiffel Tower, eat all the buttery croissants when you’re in Paris, ride the double-decker buses in London, take safaris when you go to Africa. Don’t let work and promotions consume your time to the point where it’s all a whirlwind and you look back and say, “Dang, I’ve been to Paris seven times and didn’t go to the Eiffel Tower.” I regret that! Your future is so bright. Greater things await you, Queen Cardi. I will finish this tribute by saying keep God first in all that you do. My favorite Scripture is Proverbs 3:6: “In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your path.” I pray God’s blessings continue to overtake you and that His angels always protect you!

Michelle Williams was a member of Destiny’s Child and can be seen in OWN’s “Chad Loves Michelle” starting Nov. 3.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • Neda Azarfar Resigns From Recording Academy

    Neda Azarfar Resigns From Recording Academy

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Michelle Williams to write a tribute to Cardi B, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Cardi B, the breakout rapper and songwriter, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, […]

  • Taylor Swift to Open American Music

    Taylor Swift to Open American Music Awards

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Michelle Williams to write a tribute to Cardi B, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Cardi B, the breakout rapper and songwriter, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, […]

  • Katy Perry

    Katy Perry to Be Honored at amfAR Gala, Shirley Bassey to Perform

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Michelle Williams to write a tribute to Cardi B, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Cardi B, the breakout rapper and songwriter, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, […]

  • Cardi B

    Michelle Williams Has a Message to Cardi B: ‘Remember Why You Started’

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Michelle Williams to write a tribute to Cardi B, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Cardi B, the breakout rapper and songwriter, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, […]

  • Sara Bareilles Portrait Variety New York

    Sara Bareilles on Why She Thinks New York Is So Much Better Than LA

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Michelle Williams to write a tribute to Cardi B, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Cardi B, the breakout rapper and songwriter, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, […]

  • (630) 334-9165 Charli.Wood@viacom.com

    Go Inside the World of VH1's 'Love & Hip-Hop' (Photos)

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Michelle Williams to write a tribute to Cardi B, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Cardi B, the breakout rapper and songwriter, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, […]

  • UB40 in concert, 2017

    How UB40 Ended Up Trending, Thanks to Alleged Melee-Igniting Fan Brett Kavanaugh

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Michelle Williams to write a tribute to Cardi B, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Cardi B, the breakout rapper and songwriter, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad