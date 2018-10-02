Michelle Williams Has a Message to Cardi B: ‘Remember Why You Started’

For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Michelle Williams to write a tribute to Cardi B, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. Here’s why Cardi B, the breakout rapper and songwriter, represents a new generation of movers and shakers that capture the best of Manhattan. For the full list, click here.

Hey Cardiiii! Owwwwwww!!!! I didn’t hesitate when asked to write this tribute for you. I fell in love with your authenticity. I love that you have been so real in sharing your struggles, pain, excitement and triumphs. You show the world, that yes, you’re doing good and are on top of the world, but you are still human. Cardi, I encourage you to remember the why!

Remember why you started, and when anything or anybody tries to get you off track the three words Remember the why will keep you focused. Remember all the young girls who feel so unqualified to do great things because of their past — they are looking to you. I will also share words that the legend Janet Jackson shared with us (Destiny’s Child) backstage at an awards show in Europe one day. She told us to enjoy the places we go to. She said this will go by so fast, and when you look back you don’t want to regret that you didn’t enjoy all the fabulous places that this life will take you.

So make sure you go to the Eiffel Tower, eat all the buttery croissants when you’re in Paris, ride the double-decker buses in London, take safaris when you go to Africa. Don’t let work and promotions consume your time to the point where it’s all a whirlwind and you look back and say, “Dang, I’ve been to Paris seven times and didn’t go to the Eiffel Tower.” I regret that! Your future is so bright. Greater things await you, Queen Cardi. I will finish this tribute by saying keep God first in all that you do. My favorite Scripture is Proverbs 3:6: “In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your path.” I pray God’s blessings continue to overtake you and that His angels always protect you!

Michelle Williams was a member of Destiny’s Child and can be seen in OWN’s “Chad Loves Michelle” starting Nov. 3.