Grammy Museum Shuffles Top Brass, Names New Executive Director (EXCLUSIVE)

In a new division of duties, the Recording Academy’s Grammy Museum has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Michael Sticka as executive director.

Sticka, who previously served as controller and senior director of finance and administration, will be responsible for the museum’s strategic direction and will lead all aspects of operations, including curatorial, development, marketing, grants,and public and education programs.

“It’s not lost on me that I’ve been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead a team of extraordinary people as we seek to be a greater and more active part of our community through our vital curatorial and educational work,” Sticka said in a statement.

Scott Goldman — who was named executive director in April 2017 following integration of the Grammy Museum with the Grammy Foundation, where he served as VP and also headed its charitable unit, MusiCares — takes the newly created title of artistic director, supporting the organization’s successful public programs. Over the last 14 months, Goldman hosted the majority of the museum’s more than 80 programs.

Museum founding executive director Bob Santelli — who helmed the facility from its initial development and opening at the downtown L.A. Live complex in December 2008 through last spring — will remain on board, focusing on such initiatives as traveling exhibits.

Grammy Museum chief operating officer Rita George will continue in her role overseeing the museum’s day-to-day operations.

Recording Academy president/CEO and Grammy Museum board chair Neil Portnow said, “Last year’s integration with the Grammy Foundation reflected the Museum’s tremendous growth, and Michael’s strategic vision, strong operational abilities, and deep experience in business and finance make him the right executive to lead the Grammy Museum toward continued success.”

A new exhibit, “25 Years of Jermaine Dupri and So So Def,” will open Sept. 20 with a kickoff public program featuring Dupri at the museum’s Clive Davis Theatre and a rooftop musical event. The Grammy Museum also operates facilities in Nashville, Newark and Cleveland, Miss.