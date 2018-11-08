You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Bublé to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Michael Buble poses for a portrait at the Sunset Marquis in Los AngelesMichael Buble Portrait Session, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Oct 2018
Singer-songwriter Michael Bublé is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 16, adding the 2,650th star to the legendary sidewalk. The ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. PT in front of the W Hollywood Hotel.

Throughout his lengthy career, Bublé has sold more than 60 million records worldwide and has won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards for his soulful jazz sound. Beginning with his first album “BaBalu,” Bublé went on to record several popular albums, before reaching immense fame with his 2011 “Christmas” album. The holiday hit rose to the top of the charts in more than 20 countries and sold more than seven million albums worldwide.

Bublé then followed up his Christmas album with his 2013 album “To Be Loved” before the release of his ninth studio album “Nobody But Me” in 2016. Now two years later, Bublé is revealing his latest album “love,” produced by David Foster and longtime collaborator Jochem van der Saag and out Nov. 16 on Reprise Records.

Outside of music, Bublé has been an active philanthropist, performing at the Keep Memory Alive’s 22nd Annual Power Of Love Gala this year to help raise funds and awareness for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. He has also made several substantial donations to charity organizations including the Nordoff Robins Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Guest speakers at the event include Walk of Famer David Foster, Priscilla Presley and Tom Corson, co-Chairman & COO of Warner Bros. Records. The Nov. 16 event will also be webcast live at http://www.walkoffame.com and on Variety.

