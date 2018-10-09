Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Serena Williams to Co-Chair 2019 Met Gala

This year’s celebrity picks to co-chair the 2019 Met Gala are Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Serena Williams.

This year’s theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” riffing on Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.”

Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue and artistic director of Conde Nast, has co-chaired the gala every year since 1995, and picks a handful of celebrity co-chairs to join her. Last year’s picks were Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Donatella Versace. Other past co-chairs include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Marc Jacobs.

“Camp really means the unique ability of combining high art and pop culture; it is not kitsch. The Met exhibition will give contemporary significance to Sontag’s perspective,” Alessandro Michelle, creative director of Gucci, told the New York Times.

Co-chairs Gaga, Styles, and Williams will help Wintour unveil the show at the annual gala on May 6. Gaga, whose “A Star Is Born” just hit theaters this past week, seems an obvious choice. She made waves, especially early in her career, with over-the-top fashion stunts, like the infamous meat dress at the 2010 VMAs and the egg-shaped vessel she allegedly spent three days in for the 2011 Grammys. Styles makes sense as well, considering he is the star of Gucci’s latest ad campaign.

As for Williams, the tennis star just recently unveiled her own fashion line. She’s previously collaborated with HSN and Nike.