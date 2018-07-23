Maxwell to Launch ’50 Intimate Nights Live’ North American Tour

R&B singer-songwriter Maxwell is preparing to hit the road. On Monday, the musician announced his upcoming “50 Intimate Nights Live” tour, which will make 50 stops in cities across North America starting Sept. 27 in Virginia and wrapping on Dec. 9 in the singer’s hometown of New York. Tickets go on sale Friday. The tour announcement promises that Maxwell will be premiering new material during the tour, presumably from his forthcoming album, “BlackSummer’sNIGHT,” the completion of a trilogy that began with 2009’s “BLACKsummers’Night” and continued with 2016’s “BlackSUMMERS’night.”
The tour announcement comes a month after Maxwell released his first single since 2016, “We Never Saw it Coming,” along with an accompanying short film music video titled “The Glass House.” Directed by Jay Z collaborators Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the video stars Maxwell and model-actress Yomi Abiola.
Also on the fall docket for the artist is the 20th anniversary re-release of his 1998 album “Embrya.” In addition to standard tour tickets, a limited amount of VIP packages — which may include a front row seat, a meet and greet, and special Maxwell merchandise — will be available for purchase starting July 25.
“50 Intimate Nights Live” Tour Dates:
9/27 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
9/28 – Durham, NC – The Art of Cool Festival
9/29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall
10/4 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/5 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/6 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion
10/8 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
10/9 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/10 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium
10/12 – Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/13 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts
10/14 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
10/16 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at the Event Center
10/18 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater
10/20 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Concert Hall
10/21 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall
10/24 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
10/25 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
10/27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
11/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
11/2 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
11/3 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
11/4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort
11/8 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
11/9 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
11/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater
11/14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
11/15 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
11/18 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center
11/20 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
11/21 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
11/23 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace
11/24 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live
11/26 – Toronto, ON – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
11/28 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
11/29 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre At Westbury
12/1 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
12/2 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
12/3 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
12/5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
12/7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
12/8 – Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theater
12/9 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre