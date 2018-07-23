Maxwell to Launch ’50 Intimate Nights Live’ North American Tour

R&B singer-songwriter Maxwell is preparing to hit the road. On Monday, the musician announced his upcoming “50 Intimate Nights Live” tour, which will make 50 stops in cities across North America starting Sept. 27 in Virginia and wrapping on Dec. 9 in the singer’s hometown of New York. Tickets go on sale Friday. The tour announcement promises that Maxwell will be premiering new material during the tour, presumably from his forthcoming album, “BlackSummer’sNIGHT,” the completion of a trilogy that began with 2009’s “BLACKsummers’Night” and continued with 2016’s “BlackSUMMERS’night.”

The tour announcement comes a month after Maxwell released his first single since 2016, “We Never Saw it Coming,” along with an accompanying short film music video titled “The Glass House.” Directed by Jay Z collaborators Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the video stars Maxwell and model-actress Yomi Abiola.

Also on the fall docket for the artist is the 20th anniversary re-release of his 1998 album “Embrya.” In addition to standard tour tickets, a limited amount of VIP packages — which may include a front row seat, a meet and greet, and special Maxwell merchandise — will be available for purchase starting July 25.

“50 Intimate Nights Live” Tour Dates:

9/27 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

9/28 – Durham, NC – The Art of Cool Festival

9/29 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

10/2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall

10/4 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/5 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/6 – Baltimore, MD – MECU Pavilion

10/8 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

10/9 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/10 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

10/12 – Atlanta, GA – State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/13 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theatre at Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts

10/14 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

10/16 – Orlando, FL – Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at the Event Center

10/18 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater

10/20 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Concert Hall

10/21 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

10/24 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

10/25 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

10/27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10/29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

11/1 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

11/2 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

11/3 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

11/4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort

11/8 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

11/9 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater

11/14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

11/15 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

11/18 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

11/20 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

11/21 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

11/23 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace

11/24 – Northfield, OH – Hard Rock Live

11/26 – Toronto, ON – Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

11/28 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

11/29 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre At Westbury

12/1 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

12/2 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

12/3 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

12/5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

12/7 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

12/8 – Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theater

12/9 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre