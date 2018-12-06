DJ Matt Pinfield On the Mend After Being Hit by Car

MTV host and veteran radio DJ Matt Pinfield was hospitalized in Los Angeles Wednesday after being hit by a car and suffering major injuries. TMZ was first to report the news, which Pinfield shared on social media.

He was crossing the street when he was struck by the car, according to the report. At the hospital, he was treated for a broken leg and lacerations to his head, which required stitches.

His friend Mike Jakubow shared a photo of Pinfield after he underwent surgery, and while Pinfield looks pretty banged up, he’s smiling and eating a muffin.

“Thank you to you and all of my friends for all your support through this difficult time,” he wrote on Instagram. “The good news is I’m so grateful to be alive and I know it will be a long psychical [he probably meant “physical”] recovery that I will meet every day with a smile. Much love to you all!”