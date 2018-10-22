You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Martin Garrix Named Top DJ for Third Year in a Row

The 22-year-old is only the third artist to hit #1 on DJ Mag's list three times, along with fellow Dutchmen Armin van Buuren and Tiësto.

A Picture Made Available on 20 October 2016 Shows Dutch Dj Martin Garrix (c) Performing at the Heineken Music Hall After Being Named Best Dj of the World During the Amsterdam Dance Event (ade) in Amsterdam the Netherlands 19 October 2016 Netherlands AmsterdamNetherlands Best Dj - Oct 2016
CREDIT: Ferdy Damman/Epa/REX/Shutterstoc

For the third year in a row, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix has nabbed the top spot in DJ Mag’s “Top 100 DJs.” The 22-year-old is only the third artist to accomplish that feat, behind fellow Dutchmen Armin van Buuren and Tiësto. Garrix was the youngest DJ to notch No. 1 in 2016 and retained the title in 2017.

Garrix was awarded the trophy by DJ Mag managing director Martin Carvell on stage at the Amsterdam Arena, which took place during the Amsterdam Dance Event.

The DJ and producer first garnered fame with “Animals” in 2013, an EDM track that charted globally and led to him becoming the youngest producer to have a song reach no. 1 on the electronic music store Beatport.

The Dutch artist has worked with EDM artists like Afrojack and David Guetta, as well as mainstream pop artists such as Usher for 2015’s “Don’t Look Down” and Bebe Rexha for “In the Name of Love” in 2016.

Originally signed to Spinnin’ Records, Garrix signed to Sony and also created his own label, STMPD RCRDS. Recently, he collaborated with Khalid for June’s “Ocean,” as well as with fellow DJs like Guetta, Loopers, and Justin Mylo. He also headlined the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea in 2018, and is reportedly working with Rihanna for her forthcoming album, along with artists like Calvin Harris, Guetta, and Diplo.

