Martin Garrix Named Top DJ for Third Year in a Row

For the third year in a row, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix has nabbed the top spot in DJ Mag’s “Top 100 DJs.” The 22-year-old is only the third artist to accomplish that feat, behind fellow Dutchmen Armin van Buuren and Tiësto. Garrix was the youngest DJ to notch No. 1 in 2016 and retained the title in 2017.

Garrix was awarded the trophy by DJ Mag managing director Martin Carvell on stage at the Amsterdam Arena, which took place during the Amsterdam Dance Event.

The DJ and producer first garnered fame with “Animals” in 2013, an EDM track that charted globally and led to him becoming the youngest producer to have a song reach no. 1 on the electronic music store Beatport.

The Dutch artist has worked with EDM artists like Afrojack and David Guetta, as well as mainstream pop artists such as Usher for 2015’s “Don’t Look Down” and Bebe Rexha for “In the Name of Love” in 2016.

Originally signed to Spinnin’ Records, Garrix signed to Sony and also created his own label, STMPD RCRDS. Recently, he collaborated with Khalid for June’s “Ocean,” as well as with fellow DJs like Guetta, Loopers, and Justin Mylo. He also headlined the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea in 2018, and is reportedly working with Rihanna for her forthcoming album, along with artists like Calvin Harris, Guetta, and Diplo.