Management Moves: Moe Shalizi Exits Red Light; Adam Leber Leaving Maverick?

Shalizi reps Marshmello while Leber's clients include Miley Cyrus.

By
Variety Staff

Marshmello Miley Cyrus
CREDIT: Shutterstock

As the year winds down, several artist managers are making moves. Moe Shalizi, who represents Marshmello, has exited Red Light to start his own shop, The Shalizi Group. Forbes reports that the 28-year-old will take with him ten employees as well as artists Jauz, Slushii, Southside, Ookay, Ghastly, Sikdope and Marshmello, who the magazine featured as the fifth highest-paid DJ of 2018, earning $23 million. “The business has grown significantly, and [I] … felt like I kind of outgrew the situation I was in,” said Shalizi, who arrived at Red Light, home to Dave Matthews, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris, among others, four year ago.

Marshmello is currently charting with Bastille on the hit “Happier,” which sits at No. 14 on the BuzzAngle song chart, after reaching a peak position of 5.

Meanwhile, over in Beverly Hills, sources say Adam Leber, manager for Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Labrinth, is leaving Maverick to venture out on his own, but will likely remain aligned with Live Nation. Leber was a longtime member of the management teams for Britney Spears and Fifth Harmony, but split from Larry Rudolph, who is also a partner at Maverick, about a year ago. Cyrus recently returned with a new song, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, with Mark Ronson. Leber could not be reached for comment.

Finally, Skylar Grey has signed with Crush Music for management, joining a roster of producers and writers that includes Illangelo and Jake Sinclair. Grey has a song in the new “Aquaman” movie called “Everything I Need.” It soundtracks a key scene with star Jason Momoa and love interest Amber Heard.

