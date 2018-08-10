You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marilyn Manson, Murray Miller Sexual Assault Cases Declined by L.A. District Attorney

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marilyn Manson Murray Miller
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Friday that it has declined to prosecute sexual assault cases leveled against musician Marilyn Manson and “Girls” writer Murray Miller.

According to documents from the D.A.’s office, the charges leveled against Manson (the stage name for Brian Miller) in 2011 have been dismissed due to expired statute of limitations on two charges and an absence of corroboration for a sexual assault claim.

Miller’s charges were declined due to expired statute of limitations and for “inconsistencies which cannot be overcome” based on the evidence presented. Miller was accused last year of sexual assault by actress Aurora Perrineau.

The District Attorney’s office also released declination forms for ASAP Bari, co-founder of ASAP Mob and streetwear clothing label VLONE. The rapper was accused of sexual assault in 2017, but will not be prosecuted after the victim decided not to proceed with the criminal case, according to a court filing.

Fitness entrepreneur Michael Torchia will also not be prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

The charges were leveled during the #MeToo movement last fall. Several high-profile cases are still being investigated, including that against the disgraced former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is facing accusations from more than 40 women.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Marilyn Manson Murray Miller

    Marilyn Manson, Murray Miller Sexual Assault Cases Declined by L.A. District Attorney

    The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Friday that it has declined to prosecute sexual assault cases leveled against musician Marilyn Manson and “Girls” writer Murray Miller. According to documents from the D.A.’s office, the charges leveled against Manson (the stage name for Brian Miller) in 2011 have been dismissed due to expired statute of […]

  • Tyra Banks

    Tyra Banks Sets First-Look Deal With Universal Television

    The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Friday that it has declined to prosecute sexual assault cases leveled against musician Marilyn Manson and “Girls” writer Murray Miller. According to documents from the D.A.’s office, the charges leveled against Manson (the stage name for Brian Miller) in 2011 have been dismissed due to expired statute of […]

  • Central Park Five

    Ava DuVernay's 'Central Park Five' Series Rounds Out Cast to Play Titular Young Men

    The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Friday that it has declined to prosecute sexual assault cases leveled against musician Marilyn Manson and “Girls” writer Murray Miller. According to documents from the D.A.’s office, the charges leveled against Manson (the stage name for Brian Miller) in 2011 have been dismissed due to expired statute of […]

  • Insatiable

    Critics Slam Netflix's 'Tone-Deaf' 'Insatiable': 'Teenagers Deserve Better'

    The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Friday that it has declined to prosecute sexual assault cases leveled against musician Marilyn Manson and “Girls” writer Murray Miller. According to documents from the D.A.’s office, the charges leveled against Manson (the stage name for Brian Miller) in 2011 have been dismissed due to expired statute of […]

  • Disenchantment

    TV Review: 'Disenchantment' on Netflix

    The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Friday that it has declined to prosecute sexual assault cases leveled against musician Marilyn Manson and “Girls” writer Murray Miller. According to documents from the D.A.’s office, the charges leveled against Manson (the stage name for Brian Miller) in 2011 have been dismissed due to expired statute of […]

  • Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez "American Crime

    Penelope Cruz Talks Becoming Donatella Versace for 'American Crime Story'

    The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Friday that it has declined to prosecute sexual assault cases leveled against musician Marilyn Manson and “Girls” writer Murray Miller. According to documents from the D.A.’s office, the charges leveled against Manson (the stage name for Brian Miller) in 2011 have been dismissed due to expired statute of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad