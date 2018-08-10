Marilyn Manson, Murray Miller Sexual Assault Cases Declined by L.A. District Attorney

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Friday that it has declined to prosecute sexual assault cases leveled against musician Marilyn Manson and “Girls” writer Murray Miller.

According to documents from the D.A.’s office, the charges leveled against Manson (the stage name for Brian Miller) in 2011 have been dismissed due to expired statute of limitations on two charges and an absence of corroboration for a sexual assault claim.

Miller’s charges were declined due to expired statute of limitations and for “inconsistencies which cannot be overcome” based on the evidence presented. Miller was accused last year of sexual assault by actress Aurora Perrineau.

The District Attorney’s office also released declination forms for ASAP Bari, co-founder of ASAP Mob and streetwear clothing label VLONE. The rapper was accused of sexual assault in 2017, but will not be prosecuted after the victim decided not to proceed with the criminal case, according to a court filing.

Fitness entrepreneur Michael Torchia will also not be prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

The charges were leveled during the #MeToo movement last fall. Several high-profile cases are still being investigated, including that against the disgraced former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is facing accusations from more than 40 women.