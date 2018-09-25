Mariah Carey, Halsey, Khalid to Perform at American Music Awards

Mariah Carey will perform at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9, the ceremony announced on Tuesday. Producer and songwriter Benny Blanco is also set to perform in a collaboration with Halsey and Khalid.

They join previously announced performers Carried Underwood and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The fan-voted awards show will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and broadcast live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Carey first performed at the AMAs in 1991 and will debut her track “With You,” the first single from her new album. Blanco will perform at the AMAs for the first time, joining Halsey and Khalid for their song “Eastside.”

As a producer and songwriter, Blanco has garnered more than 100 million album sales worldwide from his work with artists like Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, and Rihanna. Halsey first garnered attention for self-releasing music on social media platforms, and broke out nationally after releasing songs like “Closer” with the Chainsmokers and “New Americana.” The 23-year-old is also known for her outspoken advocacy for issues like mental health and women’s rights.

The success of Khalid’s first single “Location,” which became a hit in 2016, landed him a label deal and the release of his debut album, “American Teen.” He was nominated for five Grammys in 2018 and has released songs like “Young Dumb & Broke” and “Love Lies” with Normani.

Nominations for the AMAs were announced live by Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani, and Bebe Rexha on Sept. 12. Cardi B and Drake lead this year’s nominations, with eight each. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone each earned six nominations. Camila Cabello, nominated five times this year, could win her first AMA as a solo artist.