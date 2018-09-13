Mariah Carey Drops NSFW New Song, ‘GTFO’

On Thursday morning Mariah Carey dropped the first song from her forthcoming new album — a deceptively soft-sounding slow jam with a NSFW title, “GTFO.” It’s actually kind of hilarious to hear her the soft instrumental backing — which comes from collaborator Nineteen85 (Drake, Daniel Caesar) — and her high, breathy vocals leading up to the chorus, which is not abbreviated in the lyrics.

“I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious,” says Mariah. “I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, it’s not the first official single from the album, which bears the much more SFW title “With You” and is coming on Oct. 5. No further information was released about the album, her first since 2014 and 15th overall, apart from the fact that it’s due later this year.

The track is the first new music from Carey since she inked an exclusive partnership with her imprint Butterfly MC Records and Epic in the spring of 2017; she also signed a management deal with Roc Nation late last year. Mariah will share the music video for the new song on Friday. The clip is directed by Sarah McColgan (Kelly Clarkson, Charli XCX).

The announcement of the new songs follows Carey’s recent Las Vegas residency, “The Butterfly Returns,” which wrapped at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace on Sept. 10. She plans to return the residency to the venue in February of next year. She also will be performing at the eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Festival at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 21.