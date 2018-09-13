Mariah Carey Drops NSFW New Song, ‘GTFO’

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2018 – Live performances from Times Square in the heart of New York City, are featured on America’s biggest celebration of the year, DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2018, airing on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Heidi Gutman) MARIAH CAREY
CREDIT: ABC

On Thursday morning Mariah Carey dropped the first song from her forthcoming new album — a deceptively soft-sounding slow jam with a NSFW title, “GTFO.” It’s actually kind of hilarious to hear her the soft instrumental backing — which comes from collaborator Nineteen85 (Drake, Daniel Caesar) — and her high, breathy vocals leading up to the chorus, which is not abbreviated in the lyrics.

“I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious,” says Mariah. “I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, it’s not the first official single from the album, which bears the much more SFW title “With You” and is coming on Oct. 5. No further information was released about the album, her first since 2014 and 15th overall, apart from the fact that it’s due later this year.

The track is the first new music from Carey since she inked an exclusive partnership with her imprint Butterfly MC Records and Epic in the spring of 2017; she also signed a management deal with Roc Nation late last year. Mariah will share the music video for the new song on Friday. The clip is directed by Sarah McColgan (Kelly Clarkson, Charli XCX).

The announcement of the new songs follows Carey’s recent Las Vegas residency, “The Butterfly Returns,”  which wrapped at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace on Sept. 10. She plans to return the residency to the venue in February of next year. She also will be performing at the eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Festival at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 21.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Music

  • HowStuffWorks - iHeartMedia

    iHeartMedia to Buy HowStuffWorks Podcasting Parent for $55 Million

    On Thursday morning Mariah Carey dropped the first song from her forthcoming new album — a deceptively soft-sounding slow jam with a NSFW title, “GTFO.” It’s actually kind of hilarious to hear her the soft instrumental backing — which comes from collaborator Nineteen85 (Drake, Daniel Caesar) — and her high, breathy vocals leading up to […]

  • DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE

    Mariah Carey Drops NSFW New Song, ‘GTFO’

    On Thursday morning Mariah Carey dropped the first song from her forthcoming new album — a deceptively soft-sounding slow jam with a NSFW title, “GTFO.” It’s actually kind of hilarious to hear her the soft instrumental backing — which comes from collaborator Nineteen85 (Drake, Daniel Caesar) — and her high, breathy vocals leading up to […]

  • Brat Studios Launching Record Label: Exclusive

    Brat Studios Launching Record Label (EXCLUSIVE)

    On Thursday morning Mariah Carey dropped the first song from her forthcoming new album — a deceptively soft-sounding slow jam with a NSFW title, “GTFO.” It’s actually kind of hilarious to hear her the soft instrumental backing — which comes from collaborator Nineteen85 (Drake, Daniel Caesar) — and her high, breathy vocals leading up to […]

  • NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 12: Jason

    Jason Isbell, John Prine Share the Glory at Americana Music Honors

    On Thursday morning Mariah Carey dropped the first song from her forthcoming new album — a deceptively soft-sounding slow jam with a NSFW title, “GTFO.” It’s actually kind of hilarious to hear her the soft instrumental backing — which comes from collaborator Nineteen85 (Drake, Daniel Caesar) — and her high, breathy vocals leading up to […]

  • ALLENTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Elton

    Concert Review: Elton John Bids Fond 'Farewell' in Philadelphia

    On Thursday morning Mariah Carey dropped the first song from her forthcoming new album — a deceptively soft-sounding slow jam with a NSFW title, “GTFO.” It’s actually kind of hilarious to hear her the soft instrumental backing — which comes from collaborator Nineteen85 (Drake, Daniel Caesar) — and her high, breathy vocals leading up to […]

  • Melanie Brown House

    Mel B Price-Chops Sunset Strip Contemporary

    On Thursday morning Mariah Carey dropped the first song from her forthcoming new album — a deceptively soft-sounding slow jam with a NSFW title, “GTFO.” It’s actually kind of hilarious to hear her the soft instrumental backing — which comes from collaborator Nineteen85 (Drake, Daniel Caesar) — and her high, breathy vocals leading up to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad