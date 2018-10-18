You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mariah Carey Drops New Song, ‘The Distance’ (Listen)

The song, from her forthcoming album "Caution," features a guest verse from Ty Dolla $ign.

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2018 – Live performances from Times Square in the heart of New York City, are featured on America’s biggest celebration of the year, DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2018, airing on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Heidi Gutman) MARIAH CAREY
CREDIT: ABC

Mariah Carey today dropped “The Distance,” the third song from her forthcoming album, “Caution.” The song is a traditional midtempo Mariah groove, with a guest verse from Ty Dolla $ign.

“Caution,” which will drop on Nov. 16, is Carey’s first album since 2014 and also the first release since she inked an exclusive partnership with her imprint Butterfly MC Records and Epic in the spring of 2017; she also signed a management deal with Roc Nation late last year. The singer announced the album earlier this week via a brief video on social media, accompanied by her son Morocco a.k.a. Rocky.

The album presumably will include the two singles she’s released in the past few weeks, the surprisingly NSFW “GTFO” and the album’s official first single, “With You.”

Speaking of “GTFO,” Carey said: “I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious. I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit.”

The announcement of the new songs follows Carey’s recent Las Vegas residency, “The Butterfly Returns,” which wrapped at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace on Sept. 10. She plans to return the residency to the venue in February of next year.

 

 

 

 

