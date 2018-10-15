Mariah Carey Announces New Album’s Title and Release Date

Mariah Carey today announced the title and release date of her upcoming 15 th studio album. It’s called “Caution” and will drop, according to a Twitter post from the singer earlier today. It follows and presumably will include the two singles she’s released in the past few weeks, the surprisingly NSFW “GTFO” and the album’s official first single, “With You.”

The singer made the announcement via a brief video clip on social media, accompanied by her son Morocco a.k.a. Rocky.

Speaking of “GTFO,” Carey said: “I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious. I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit.”

The album is Carey’s first since 2014 and also the first release since she inked an exclusive partnership with her imprint Butterfly MC Records and Epic in the spring of 2017; she also signed a management deal with Roc Nation late last year.

The announcement of the new songs follows Carey’s recent Las Vegas residency, “The Butterfly Returns,” which wrapped at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace on Sept. 10. She plans to return the residency to the venue in February of next year.