You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mariah Carey Announces New Album’s Title and Release Date

The set is the singer's first since 2014.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mariah Carey hand and feet imprint ceremony
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey today announced the title and release date of her upcoming 15 th studio album. It’s called “Caution” and will drop, according to a Twitter post from the singer earlier today. It follows and presumably will include the two singles she’s released in the past few weeks, the surprisingly NSFW “GTFO” and the album’s official first single, “With You.”

The singer made the announcement via a brief video clip on social media, accompanied by her son Morocco a.k.a. Rocky.

Speaking of “GTFO,” Carey said: “I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious. I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit.”

The album is Carey’s first since 2014 and also the first release since she inked an exclusive partnership with her imprint Butterfly MC Records and Epic in the spring of 2017; she also signed a management deal with Roc Nation late last year.

The announcement of the new songs follows Carey’s recent Las Vegas residency, “The Butterfly Returns,” which wrapped at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace on Sept. 10. She plans to return the residency to the venue in February of next year.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

More Music

  • Mariah Carey hand and feet imprint

    Mariah Carey Announces New Album’s Title and Release Date

    Mariah Carey today announced the title and release date of her upcoming 15 th studio album. It’s called “Caution” and will drop, according to a Twitter post from the singer earlier today. It follows and presumably will include the two singles she’s released in the past few weeks, the surprisingly NSFW “GTFO” and the album’s official first […]

  • Solange

    Solange’s New Album Coming This Fall

    Mariah Carey today announced the title and release date of her upcoming 15 th studio album. It’s called “Caution” and will drop, according to a Twitter post from the singer earlier today. It follows and presumably will include the two singles she’s released in the past few weeks, the surprisingly NSFW “GTFO” and the album’s official first […]

  • BTS Billboard Music Awards, Show, Las

    BTS Announce Premiere Date for 'Burn the Stage: The Movie'

    Mariah Carey today announced the title and release date of her upcoming 15 th studio album. It’s called “Caution” and will drop, according to a Twitter post from the singer earlier today. It follows and presumably will include the two singles she’s released in the past few weeks, the surprisingly NSFW “GTFO” and the album’s official first […]

  • Coldplay Celebrated in New Book, 'Life

    Coldplay's 20th Anniversary Celebrated in New Book, 'Life in Technicolor'

    Mariah Carey today announced the title and release date of her upcoming 15 th studio album. It’s called “Caution” and will drop, according to a Twitter post from the singer earlier today. It follows and presumably will include the two singles she’s released in the past few weeks, the surprisingly NSFW “GTFO” and the album’s official first […]

  • Beyonce, Sean Hannity, LeBron James

    Beyonce, Sean Hannity, LeBron James Among Most Politically Polarizing Celebrities

    Mariah Carey today announced the title and release date of her upcoming 15 th studio album. It’s called “Caution” and will drop, according to a Twitter post from the singer earlier today. It follows and presumably will include the two singles she’s released in the past few weeks, the surprisingly NSFW “GTFO” and the album’s official first […]

  • Yella Beezy, Rapper Signed to L.A.

    Yella Beezy, Rapper Signed to L.A. Reid’s Hitco, Shot Three Times

    Mariah Carey today announced the title and release date of her upcoming 15 th studio album. It’s called “Caution” and will drop, according to a Twitter post from the singer earlier today. It follows and presumably will include the two singles she’s released in the past few weeks, the surprisingly NSFW “GTFO” and the album’s official first […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad