Mariah Carey Announces ‘Caution’ World Tour Dates

Mariah Carey has announced her upcoming “Caution World Tour,” set to launch in February of next year. The 22-city run, produced by Live Nation and in support of her forthcoming album “Caution,” starts in Dallas and will visit Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, and more.

Legacy members of Honey B. Fly, the official Mariah Carey fan community, will receive first access to tickets starting Tuesday, October 23 at 10:00am local time. Fans may purchase a “Honey B. Fly Live Pass” today. Fans who are already registered simply need to upgrade their account with the Honey B. Fly Live Pass on MariahCarey.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 26 at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Caution World Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 23 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, October 25 at 10:00pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. Canadian and U.S. residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem one digital or physical copy of her new album and copies must be redeemed by May 6.

Last week Carey dropped “The Distance,” the third song from “Caution,” which is slated for a Nov. 16 release. The album is Carey’s first since 2014 and also the first release since she inked an exclusive partnership with her imprint Butterfly MC Records and Epic in the spring of 2017. She also signed a management deal with Roc Nation late last year.

Prior to kicking off the 2019 tour, Mariah will be in Las Vegas to continue her residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, “The Butterfly Returns.”

CAUTION WORLD TOUR DATES