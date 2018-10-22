You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mariah Carey Announces 'Caution' World Tour Dates

Variety Staff

Mariah Carey has announced her upcoming “Caution World Tour,” set to launch in February of next year. The 22-city run, produced by Live Nation and in support of her forthcoming album “Caution,” starts in Dallas and will visit Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Atlantic City, Philadelphia, and more.

Legacy members of Honey B. Fly, the official Mariah Carey fan community, will receive first access to tickets starting Tuesday, October 23 at 10:00am local time. Fans may purchase a “Honey B. Fly Live Pass” today. Fans who are already registered simply need to upgrade their account with the Honey B. Fly Live Pass on MariahCarey.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 26 at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Caution World Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 23 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, October 25 at 10:00pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. Canadian and U.S. residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem one digital or physical copy of her new album and copies must be redeemed by May 6.

Last week Carey dropped “The Distance,” the third song from “Caution,” which is slated for a Nov. 16 release. The album is Carey’s first since 2014 and also the first release since she inked an exclusive partnership with her imprint Butterfly MC Records and Epic in the spring of 2017. She also signed a management deal with Roc Nation late last year.

Prior to kicking off the 2019 tour, Mariah will be in Las Vegas to continue her residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum, “The Butterfly Returns.”

CAUTION WORLD TOUR DATES

DATE CITY VENUE
Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Friday, March 1, 2019 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Saturday, March 2, 2019 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Theatre
Tuesday, March 5, 2019 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
Wednesday, March 6, 2019 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
Friday, March 8, 2019 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
Saturday, March 9, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Monday, March 11, 2019 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
Friday, March 15, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre
Saturday, March 16, 2019 St Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
Monday, March 18, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center
Wednesday, March 20, 2019 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Thursday, March 21, 2019 Orillia, ON Casino Rama Resort
Saturday, March 23, 2019 Buffalo, NY Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Monday, March 25, 2019 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
Thursday, March 28, 2019 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Saturday, March 30, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sunday, March 31, 2019 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Opera House
Friday, April 5, 2019 Wallingford, CT Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
Saturday, April 6, 2019 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

 

