Variety Hires Marc Malkin to Oversee Events Coverage

By
Variety Staff

Marc Malkin
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Malkin

Variety has named veteran entertainment journalist Marc Malkin as senior events and lifestyle editor.

In his new role, Malkin will oversee all of Variety’s events coverage, and will cover the carpets at all of the industry’s major awards shows and film festivals. He will work out of Variety’s Los Angeles office, and will report to deputy online editor Meredith Woerner.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Marc into our Variety family,” said editor-in-chief Claudia Eller. “Marc has amazing skills, energy and charisma, and will absolutely take our events coverage to the next level.”

A familiar fixture on Hollywood’s red carpets, Malkin served as a correspondent and the managing editor for film for E! News for over a decade, earning two Emmy nominations during his tenure. He left the network in June 2017, after supervising all of E!’s film coverage, including junkets and premieres, scoring hundreds of breaking news stories and exclusive scoops. He also co-hosted the official after-show for this year’s Golden Globe awards.

Malkin, a native of New York who now lives in Los Angeles, launched his career at Premiere magazine, and went on to write for publications including Entertainment Weekly, the New York Daily News, the New York Post, Us Weekly and New York magazine. Malkin then became a supervising producer of “The Insider,” and has made frequent on-air appearances on CNN, MSNBC, “Today,” and “Good Morning America.” He’s the author of a biography of Usher, titled “The Ultimate Entertainer” and is a graduate of Boston University.

