Manny Halley’s Imani Media Group Partners With NBC’s Wilshire Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Manny Halley
CREDIT: Arnold Turner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Media Group, has signed a first-look development deal with NBC’s Wilshire Studios, Variety has learned.

Under the pact, Imani Media Group will develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks including Bravo, E!, USA, and Oxygen as well as for outside buyers. Dawn Olmstead is the president of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment production unit.

Halley has worked in the music industry for more than two decades with recording artists including Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, and Keyshia Cole. Halley’s first foray into television production began with producing and executive producing the reality series, “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is” for BET and the spinoff, “Frankie and Neffe.”

Halley’s Faith Media Distribution company moved into the feature film business with “True to the Game,” starring Columbus Short and Erica Peeples. The movie, an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods, is a love story between a prominent Philadelphia drug dealer and a woman as they struggle to balance his street life and their mutual love. The film earned $1.2 million in limited release last fall.

Since the January launch of the Imani Media Group, Halley hired Cas Sigers-Beedles to write a script for a movie about Nicole Paultre Bell, activist and fiancee of Sean Bell, who was fatally shot by NYPD officers on their wedding day. He also signed a three-picture deal with Leah Daniels Butler to cast and co-produce his next films and is in pre-propduction “True to the Game 2” and “Dutch,” also based on a Teri Woods novel.

“Imani Media Group is excited to partner with Wilshire Studios/ NBC Universal,” he said. “Thanks for the opportunity to create exceptional content for her well-branded networks as well as for premium cable and the streaming spaces.”

More TV

  • Adam Levine

    TV News Roundup: Adam Levine to Executive Produce Series for YouTube

    Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Media Group, has signed a first-look development deal with NBC’s Wilshire Studios, Variety has learned. Under the pact, Imani Media Group will develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks including Bravo, E!, USA, and Oxygen as well as for outside buyers. Dawn Olmstead is the president […]

  • Manny Halley

    Manny Halley's Imani Media Group Partners With NBC's Wilshire Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

    Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Media Group, has signed a first-look development deal with NBC’s Wilshire Studios, Variety has learned. Under the pact, Imani Media Group will develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks including Bravo, E!, USA, and Oxygen as well as for outside buyers. Dawn Olmstead is the president […]

  • Roger Perry Obit Dead

    Roger Perry, 'Star Trek' and 'Harrigan and Son' Actor, Dies at 85

    Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Media Group, has signed a first-look development deal with NBC’s Wilshire Studios, Variety has learned. Under the pact, Imani Media Group will develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks including Bravo, E!, USA, and Oxygen as well as for outside buyers. Dawn Olmstead is the president […]

  • Brooke Karzen, Ty Pennington and Lisa

    Listen: Lisa Vanderpump, Julie Chen on Reality TV: 'Drama and Conflict Always Sell'

    Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Media Group, has signed a first-look development deal with NBC’s Wilshire Studios, Variety has learned. Under the pact, Imani Media Group will develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks including Bravo, E!, USA, and Oxygen as well as for outside buyers. Dawn Olmstead is the president […]

  • Queer Eye Netflix

    'Queer Eye' Renewed by Netflix for Season 3

    Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Media Group, has signed a first-look development deal with NBC’s Wilshire Studios, Variety has learned. Under the pact, Imani Media Group will develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks including Bravo, E!, USA, and Oxygen as well as for outside buyers. Dawn Olmstead is the president […]

  • Joss Whedon Wonder Woman

    HBO Lands Joss Whedon Sci-Fi Series 'The Nevers'

    Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Media Group, has signed a first-look development deal with NBC’s Wilshire Studios, Variety has learned. Under the pact, Imani Media Group will develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks including Bravo, E!, USA, and Oxygen as well as for outside buyers. Dawn Olmstead is the president […]

  • MARLON -- "Funeral Party" Episode 210

    TV Ratings: 'Marlon' Finale Drops From Season 1

    Manny Halley, CEO of Imani Media Group, has signed a first-look development deal with NBC’s Wilshire Studios, Variety has learned. Under the pact, Imani Media Group will develop and produce scripted and unscripted content for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks including Bravo, E!, USA, and Oxygen as well as for outside buyers. Dawn Olmstead is the president […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad