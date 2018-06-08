Man Found Dead at Bonnaroo Festival

A 32-year-old man was found dead Friday morning at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., according to WSMV in Nashville. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identified the man, who was found dead inside a car with the engine running, as 32-year-old Michael Craddock of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

Officers were called to the Bonnaroo campground around 10:30 a.m.

No foul play is suspected; the sheriff’s department said Craddock’s his body was sent to Nashville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“The safety of our patrons is our highest priority, and our sympathies go out to his family and friends,” a rep for the festival said in a statement

County officials said dozens of people have been treated for heat-related issues at the festival, which began Thursday and is scheduled to run through Sunday.

There have been no deaths at the festival since 2015. Last year, the number of medical calls at the festival was the lowest in its 16-year-old history, Coffee County Emergency Medical Service officials told the Tennessean. Paramedics and medical staff transported 30 festival-goers to area hospitals, including four who were taken by helicopter, during the four-day event. No deaths were reported.