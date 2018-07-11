‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ Cast Sings in ‘Dancing Queen’ Lyric Video (Watch)

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All

The cast of “Mamma Mia!” is back, and so is one of the film’s — and Abba’s — most recognizable songs. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures released a lyric video to “Dancing Queen” as a preview to the highly anticipated sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Dominic Cooper, and Amanda Seyfried are among the returning cast members who recorded on the track. The video features their ensemble vocals while teasing several new colorful visuals from musical numbers set to hit theaters on July 20.

“See that girl! Watch that scene!” the familiar audio rings as Seyfried skips gleefully along the island trails, followed by an animated entourage of Greek villagers in a scene that channels Meryl Streep’s energy from the original film. Seyfried will reprise her role as Sophie, now an expectant mother who is eager to learn more about her own mother’s past.

“Dancing Queen” is just one of multiple songs the cast has re-recorded for the sequel, including newcomer Lily James’ take on “Mamma Mia,” which is spotlighted in the theatrical trailer. The entire collection of songs, old and new, from the upcoming movie musical will be released as part of the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” soundtrack, which drops on Friday.

Others primed for their acting and singing “Mamma Mia!” debuts include Jeremy Irvine, Hugh Skinner, Josh Dylan, and Cher, whose participation in the film is highlighted in the clip below.

More Film

  • Matt Smith24th Annual Screen Actors Guild

    Matt Smith's 'Patient Zero' Set August Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    The cast of “Mamma Mia!” is back, and so is one of the film’s — and Abba’s — most recognizable songs. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures released a lyric video to “Dancing Queen” as a preview to the highly anticipated sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Dominic […]

  • Taiwan VFX firm VHQ Seeks Hong

    Taiwan VFX firm VHQ Seeks Hong Kong Listing for China Expansion (Report)

    The cast of “Mamma Mia!” is back, and so is one of the film’s — and Abba’s — most recognizable songs. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures released a lyric video to “Dancing Queen” as a preview to the highly anticipated sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Dominic […]

  • Search

    Sony's Cyber Thriller 'Searching' Carries Warning for Rise Tech Event

    The cast of “Mamma Mia!” is back, and so is one of the film’s — and Abba’s — most recognizable songs. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures released a lyric video to “Dancing Queen” as a preview to the highly anticipated sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Dominic […]

  • Quandary

    Film New Roundup: Spy Thriller 'Quandary' Eyes September Production Start

    The cast of “Mamma Mia!” is back, and so is one of the film’s — and Abba’s — most recognizable songs. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures released a lyric video to “Dancing Queen” as a preview to the highly anticipated sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Dominic […]

  • Barkhad Abdi Amy Smart Rory Cochrane

    Barkhad Abdi, Amy Smart, Rory Cochrane Join Family Drama 'Tyson's Run' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The cast of “Mamma Mia!” is back, and so is one of the film’s — and Abba’s — most recognizable songs. On Wednesday, Universal Pictures released a lyric video to “Dancing Queen” as a preview to the highly anticipated sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Dominic […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad