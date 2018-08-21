Twitter Roasts Madonna for Her Aretha Franklin VMAs Tribute

Madonna was set to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul at Monday’s VMAs, but the speech seemed to be all about the Queen of Pop — Madonna herself, that is.

Most of the tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died Thursday, was spent explaining the early origins of Madonna’s career. The only mention of Franklin was that Madonna sang “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman” to — ultimately unsuccessfully — audition for a song. She credited that failure with launching her into a different opportunity that led to the rest of her career.

She added towards the end of her speech: “I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Long live the queen.”

“I’m so lost,” Charlamagne Tha God wrote on Twitter. “I thought Madonna was supposed to be paying homage to Aretha but I all heard was her paying homage to herself. HEAVY on the Mayonnaise…”

I’m so lost. I thought Madonna was supposed to be paying homage to Aretha but I all heard was her paying homage to herself. HEAVY on the Mayonnaise…… — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 21, 2018

“this is why personal essays are over,” wrote one observer.

this is why personal essays are over — deaux (@dstfelix) August 21, 2018

“I hate that Madonna manages to make EVERYTHING about herself – even when speaking on behalf of our lumaries,” wrote Elgin Charles.

I hate that Madonna manages to make EVERYTHING about herself – even when speaking on behalf of our luminaries. #VMAs — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) August 21, 2018

“Madonna presents an Aretha Franklin tribute by Madonna featuring Madonna with Madonna and Madonna as ‘Madonna,'” joked EW’s Marc Snetiker.

Madonna presents an Aretha Franklin tribute by Madonna featuring Madonna with Madonna and Madonna as “Madonna” — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 21, 2018

“Does Madonna know Madonna didn’t die,” wrote ESPN’s Katie Nolan.

Related VMAs 2018: All the Off-Camera Action Inside Radio City Music Hall and Backstage Avicii Wins Posthumous VMA for Best Dance Video

does Madonna know Madonna didn’t die — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) August 21, 2018

See more reacts below.

Madonna talking about guitar lessons, Paris baguettes and her ass hanging out while she looked for a stiletto with the image of Aretha Franklin behind her is everything I expected from the #VMAs — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) August 21, 2018

the levels of Aretha Franklin disrespect has reached higher than Madonna's range #vmas — Ziwe (@ziwe) August 21, 2018

Madonna really gentrified an entire tribute to Aretha with more anecdotes than a Presidential candidate. You gotta be kidding me… #VMAs — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) August 21, 2018

Did Madonna just make Aretha’s death about her?! WHERE is Kanye when you need him?! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/3DcDrtPHIb — The Root (@TheRoot) August 21, 2018

Why was Madonna talking about crack houses? — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 21, 2018

As a lifelong Madonna fan it pains me to say this…but this is what happens when you don't have anyone in your life who tells you that you shouldn't do something or tells you that you're acting out of control. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2018

Madonna:

Aretha’s music inspired me to sing my way out of a crackhouse where I got mistaken for a prostitution-whore

I know all you blacks can unders-#VMAs pic.twitter.com/0zoSBf85Uf — Tora Shae (@BlackMajiik) August 21, 2018

For the record, I LOVE Madonna. I’m a huge fan. She just shouldn’t be anywhere near Aretha. She shouldn’t be Aretha adjacent. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) August 21, 2018

You do not disrespect an ICON like that. This is a jovial kiki about Madonna’s broken ass journey. You honor a legend by telling their story or SHUT UP. The AUDACITY. — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) August 21, 2018

See the full list of winner’s from Monday’s show here.

RELATED: