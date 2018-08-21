You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Madonna Responds to Aretha Franklin Tribute Backlash

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Madonna MTV VMAs
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shuttersto

Madonna responded to backlash on Tuesday following her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying she “did not intend to do a tribute to her,” but was asked by MTV to “share any anecdotes” she had about the late singer.

In an Instagram post congratulating video of the year winner Camila Cabello, Madonna addressed the controversy, and offered some context as to why she spoke about Franklin.

“Just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV!,” she wrote. “And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha!”

Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! 🌈💕🎉. And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that. #vmas #postivevibes

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Many took to Twitter to criticize Madonna on Monday night for her words about Franklin, who died at age 76 last week. After Madonna’s speech, in which she spoke about the origins of her own career and how a failed audition singing Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” launched her into pop stardom, Twitter users, including Charlamagne tha God, roasted her for focusing on herself.

“I’m so lost,” Charlamagne wrote. “I thought Madonna was supposed to be paying homage to Aretha but all I heard was her paying homage to herself. HEAVY on the Mayonnaise…”

Related

Madonna gave the widely criticized speech while presenting the most coveted award of the night — video of the year — which went to Cabello. Following Franklin’s death, MTV asked Madonna to add a tribute to Franklin in her introduction.

The pop star did mention Franklin by name toward the end of her speech, when she added, “I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Long live the queen.”

In her Instagram post, Madonna referenced her final send-off and blamed viewers for being “quick to judge” and “having short attention spans.” A tribute of some sort was expected at the show after individual tributes from musicians, actors, and more poured in following Franklin’s death after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More Music

  • Madonna MTV VMAs

    Madonna Responds to Aretha Franklin Tribute Backlash

    Madonna responded to backlash on Tuesday following her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying she “did not intend to do a tribute to her,” but was asked by MTV to “share any anecdotes” she had about the late singer. In an Instagram post congratulating video of the year winner Camila Cabello, […]

  • Aretha Franklin Vintage Image Tribute

    Sam Moore Remembers Aretha Franklin: 'She Was the Greatest'

    Madonna responded to backlash on Tuesday following her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying she “did not intend to do a tribute to her,” but was asked by MTV to “share any anecdotes” she had about the late singer. In an Instagram post congratulating video of the year winner Camila Cabello, […]

  • Yo-Yo Ma, Cristina PatoYo-Yo Ma in

    Yo-Yo Ma Celebrates Bach in Amazon Alexa Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Madonna responded to backlash on Tuesday following her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying she “did not intend to do a tribute to her,” but was asked by MTV to “share any anecdotes” she had about the late singer. In an Instagram post congratulating video of the year winner Camila Cabello, […]

  • Jennifer Lopez VMAs

    TV Review: MTV's Video Music Awards Were Low on Star Power

    Madonna responded to backlash on Tuesday following her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying she “did not intend to do a tribute to her,” but was asked by MTV to “share any anecdotes” she had about the late singer. In an Instagram post congratulating video of the year winner Camila Cabello, […]

  • Nicki MinajMTV Video Music Awards, Press

    VMAs 2018: All the Off-Camera Action Inside Radio City Music Hall and Backstage

    Madonna responded to backlash on Tuesday following her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying she “did not intend to do a tribute to her,” but was asked by MTV to “share any anecdotes” she had about the late singer. In an Instagram post congratulating video of the year winner Camila Cabello, […]

  • MadonnaMTV Video Music Awards, Show, New

    Twitter Roasts Madonna for Her Aretha Franklin VMAs Tribute

    Madonna responded to backlash on Tuesday following her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying she “did not intend to do a tribute to her,” but was asked by MTV to “share any anecdotes” she had about the late singer. In an Instagram post congratulating video of the year winner Camila Cabello, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad