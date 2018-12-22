Madonna Signs With Public Relations Vet Kelly Bush Novack

Madonna has a new public relations team. The singer has signed with Kelly Bush Novack of ID-PR, whose clients include John Malkovich, Ellen Page, Ben Stiller, Kathryn Bigelow, and David Oyelowo, among many others.

Bush Novak founded ID in 1993 and the company, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles, is home to veteran Hollywood publicists Mara Buxbaum (Michelle Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Penn), Bebe Lerner (Emily Blunt, John Krasinski) and Matt Labov (Seth Rogen, Bill Hader), among others. Its music division is headed by Allison Elbl. Madonna is managed by Guy Oseary of Maverick.

Madonna had previously been represented by BB Gun Press, which was founded by veteran music publicist Brian Bumbery — he left for Apple to head up publicity for Apple Music in August, Variety reported. Prior to that, she had been represented for more than 20 years by Liz Rosenberg, who runs her own New York City-based shop with a roster that includes Cher and Michael Buble.

According to an insider, Madonna was looking at several top public relations firms in search of a company that could provide a “team” of support. Indeed, in Bush Novak’s Instagram — her account is private — announcing the signing, she notes, “As a life-long fan of this incredible artist, I’m proud to share I’m leading a passionate team at ID for Madonna.” She thanks Oseary, who also manages U2, “for the opportunity.”