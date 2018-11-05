Mac Miller’s Cause of Death Announced

UPDATED: Mac Miller died from a mix of fentanyl and cocaine, according to a toxicology report from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, at the time of his death on Sept. 7, the rapper had alcohol in his system as well.

“Malcolm McCormick, the music artist known as Mac Miller, was found to have died from mixed drug toxicity, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined,” an announcement on the coroner’s office website reads. “On Sept. 7, McCormick (DOB: 1/19/92) was discovered unresponsive in his home located in the 11600 block of Valleycrest Drive in Studio City. Authorities were called and McCormick was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m. On Sept. 8, an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation. It was later determined McCormick died from mixed drug toxicity (fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol).”

His death was characterized as accidental.

The report described the substances found in Miller’s apartment at the time of his death. “A small bag containing a white powdery substance was located on a small table along the north wall of the studio room,” it reads. “On a separate table along the north wall of the studio room, an ipad was noted with linear white powdery residue. An empty bottle of liquor was noted on the desk along the east wall of the studio room. Inside the master bedroom, a bottle of prescription medication prescribed to the decedent was noted. Inside the closet on the west wall of the the bathroom, a bag containing a white powdery substance and multiple loose pills were noted inside the pocket of a coat. …. A rolled 20 dollar bill with a white powdery residue was noted in the right pocket of the decedent’s shorts. An empty 750ml bottle of liquor was noted on a nightstand on the west side of the bed.”

Miller had struggled with substance abuse in the past. Weeks before his death, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office officially charged the rapper with a DUI stemming from a car accident in May in the San Fernando Valley.

He had been open about his struggles previously, referencing drug abuse and death in his music, particularly in the deeply personal 2014 mixtape “Faces.” “I used to rap super openly about really dark s—,” he told Vulture in a profile that published on Thursday. “That’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

Miller had been in a long-term relationship with Ariana Grande, which ended in May.

When discussing their breakup, Grande made it clear addiction was part of the reason for their split. “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” she wrote on Twitter. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem.”

In the weeks since his death she has posted several loving social-media posts remembering him, and late Saturday issued a new song called “Thank U, Next,” addressed to all of her exes, in which she calls him an “angel.”