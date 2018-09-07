Watch ‘Hurt Feelings,’ From Mac Miller’s Final Performance (Video)

Rapper performed at Hollywood's Hotel Cafe on Monday.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Just four days ago, Mac Miller — who was found dead this afternoon of an apparent drug overdose — played a special intimate set to a crowd of 100 people at the Hotel Café in Hollywood. One song, “Hurt Feelings,” was released as a promotional video to help promote Miller’s latest album “Swimming,” which was released early last month.

The four-piece band that accompanies him on the song brings a jazzier groove than the album version, which was produced by the rapper with Jon Brion and Blood Orange founder Dev Hynes. According to a setlist that appears early in the video, Miller performed at least 12 songs during the set. He was scheduled to begin a nationwide tour to support the album late in October, for which he would have been accompanied by Kendrick Lamar collaborator Thunder Cat and rapper J.D.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, had struggled with substance abuse in the past. Just last month, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office officially charged the rapper with a DUI stemming from a car accident in May in the San Fernando Valley.

He had been open about his struggles previously, referencing drug abuse and death in his music, particularly in the largely autobiographical 2014 mixtape “Faces.” “I used to rap super openly about really dark s—,” he told Vulture in a profile that published on Thursday. “That’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life.”

Popular on Variety

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

More Music

  • Watch ‘Hurt Feelings,’ From Mac Miller’s

    Watch ‘Hurt Feelings,’ From Mac Miller’s Final Performance (Video)

    Just four days ago, Mac Miller — who was found dead this afternoon of an apparent drug overdose — played a special intimate set to a crowd of 100 people at the Hotel Café in Hollywood. One song, “Hurt Feelings,” was released as a promotional video to help promote Miller’s latest album “Swimming,” which was released […]

  • Rapper Mac Miller performs in concert

    Mac Miller Remembered by Chance the Rapper, Shawn Mendes, More

    Just four days ago, Mac Miller — who was found dead this afternoon of an apparent drug overdose — played a special intimate set to a crowd of 100 people at the Hotel Café in Hollywood. One song, “Hurt Feelings,” was released as a promotional video to help promote Miller’s latest album “Swimming,” which was released […]

  • Mac Miller Dead

    Mac Miller Found Dead of Suspected Overdose at 26

    Just four days ago, Mac Miller — who was found dead this afternoon of an apparent drug overdose — played a special intimate set to a crowd of 100 people at the Hotel Café in Hollywood. One song, “Hurt Feelings,” was released as a promotional video to help promote Miller’s latest album “Swimming,” which was released […]

  • Meet Dennis Lloyd, the Israeli Artist

    Meet Dennis Lloyd, the Israeli Singer Who's Charting in the Arab World

    Just four days ago, Mac Miller — who was found dead this afternoon of an apparent drug overdose — played a special intimate set to a crowd of 100 people at the Hotel Café in Hollywood. One song, “Hurt Feelings,” was released as a promotional video to help promote Miller’s latest album “Swimming,” which was released […]

  • Cher Announces ‘Here We Go Again’

    Cher Announces ‘Here We Go Again’ Tour Dates

    Just four days ago, Mac Miller — who was found dead this afternoon of an apparent drug overdose — played a special intimate set to a crowd of 100 people at the Hotel Café in Hollywood. One song, “Hurt Feelings,” was released as a promotional video to help promote Miller’s latest album “Swimming,” which was released […]

  • TI

    It’s Official: T.I. Signs With Epic Records, Drops Two New Songs

    Just four days ago, Mac Miller — who was found dead this afternoon of an apparent drug overdose — played a special intimate set to a crowd of 100 people at the Hotel Café in Hollywood. One song, “Hurt Feelings,” was released as a promotional video to help promote Miller’s latest album “Swimming,” which was released […]

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes to Perform With Zac Brown Band on 'CMT Crossroads'

    Just four days ago, Mac Miller — who was found dead this afternoon of an apparent drug overdose — played a special intimate set to a crowd of 100 people at the Hotel Café in Hollywood. One song, “Hurt Feelings,” was released as a promotional video to help promote Miller’s latest album “Swimming,” which was released […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad