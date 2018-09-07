Mac Miller Remembered by Chance the Rapper, Shawn Mendes, More

Utter disbelief took over Twitter as Mac Miller fans everywhere turned to social media to remember the rapper, who was found dead on Friday of an apparent overdose. He was 26.
Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, had struggled with substance abuse in the past. Just last month, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office officially charged the rapper with a DUI stemming from a car accident in May in the San Fernando Valley.
He had been open about his struggles previously, referencing drug abuse and death in his music, particularly in the largely autobiographical 2014 mixtape “Faces.” “I used to rap super openly about really dark s—,” he told Vulture in a profile that published on Thursday. “That’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”
Chance The Rapper looked back on his touring experience with Miller and credited him with helping launch his career. “I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him,” he tweeted.