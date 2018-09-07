Mac Miller Remembered by Chance the Rapper, Shawn Mendes, More

Utter disbelief took over Twitter as Mac Miller fans everywhere turned to social media to remember the rapper, who was found dead on Friday of an apparent overdose. He was 26.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, had struggled with substance abuse in the past. Just last month, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office officially charged the rapper with a DUI stemming from a car accident in May in the San Fernando Valley.

He had been open about his struggles previously, referencing drug abuse and death in his music, particularly in the largely autobiographical 2014 mixtape “Faces.” “I used to rap super openly about really dark s—,” he told Vulture in a profile that published on Thursday. “That’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

Chance The Rapper looked back on his touring experience with Miller and credited him with helping launch his career. “I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him,” he tweeted.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

so sad. mac miller was a great dude. when i began my career he went out of his way to talk to me on the phone and give me advice. an amazing artist and human being — LD (@lildickytweets) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

Heart broken and beyond sad. @MacMiller was a friend and such a great dood. Such a talent. RIP Mac. Love you brother. — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) September 7, 2018

this is incredibly sad. mac miller was a great person and my friend

rip :( — rex orange county (@rexorangecounty) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller 🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) September 7, 2018

I’m so fucked up right now this is so sad I can’t believe it R.I.P. MAC MILLER — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Carter Reynolds (@carterreynolds) September 7, 2018

I listened to K.I.D.S. on a daily basis back in the day.. Was awesome to see a kid from Pittsburgh rep the city and find massive amounts of success.. Hate to see it end this way. But thank you for your creative genius & rest easy @MacMiller 👏🏻 https://t.co/xpWlcBSUoR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2018