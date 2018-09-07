Mac Miller Found Dead of Suspected Overdose at 26

Mac Miller Dead
CREDIT: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rapper Mac Miller was found dead on Friday of an apparent overdose, Variety has confirmed. He was 26.

He was reportedly found in his San Fernando Valley home. Further details are currently unclear. Variety has reached out to Miller’s camp for more information.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, had struggled with substance abuse in the past. Just last month, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office officially charged the rapper with a DUI stemming from a car accident in May in the San Fernando Valley.

He had been open about his struggles previously, referencing drug abuse and death in his music, particularly in the largely autobiographical 2014 mixtape “Faces.” “I used to rap super openly about really dark s—,” he told Vulture in a profile that published on Thursday. “That’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

Miller had been in a long-term relationship with Ariana Grande, which ended this past May. Shortly after his car accident and arrest that same month, Grande tweeted “pls take care of yourself.”

Miller had just been preparing to embark on a U.S. tour after releasing his most recent album, “Swimming,” on Aug. 3. It was set to kick off on Oct. 27 in San Francisco.

“I just wanna go on tour,” he tweeted on Thursday. “The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow.”

More to come…

  • Mac Miller Dead

    Mac Miller Found Dead of Suspected Overdose at 26

  • Meet Dennis Lloyd, the Israeli Artist

    Meet Dennis Lloyd, the Israeli Singer Who's Charting in the Arab World

  Cher Announces 'Here We Go Again' Tour Dates

    Cher Announces ‘Here We Go Again’ Tour Dates

  • TI

    It’s Official: T.I. Signs With Epic Records, Drops Two New Songs

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes to Perform With Zac Brown Band on 'CMT Crossroads'

  • Perry Gilman Paradigm

    Music Agent Perry Gilman Joins Paradigm

  • Kanye West Drops Song With Lil

    Kanye West Drops Obscene, NSFW Song With Lil Pump, ‘I Love It’ (Watch)

