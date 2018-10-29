Mac Miller Benefit Concert, Featuring Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, SZA, to Be Livestreamed

Mac Miller’s family announced that this week’s benefit concert honoring the late rapper will be livestreamed on Facebook, LiveXLive, TIDAL, Twitter, WAV, and YouTube. It will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

The show will feature Miller’s friends and collaborators such as Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, SZA, John Mayer, Earl Sweatshirt, Action Bronson, Anderson.Paak, Miguel, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Vince Staples and more.

Following Miller’s death on Sept. 7 of an apparent drug overdose, his family announced that the concert will benefit the launch of the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which will support youth arts and community-building programs in Miller’s memory.

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers previously said. “His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”