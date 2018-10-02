‘Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life’ Concert to Feature Travis Scott, SZA, John Mayer, More

The late rapper gets the celebration he deserves, on Halloween.

Mac Miller Dead
CREDIT: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In life, Pittsburgh-born rapper and producer Mac Miller long faced struggles with drugs and the loneliness of isolation that comes with those problems. Since his September 7 death at age 26, the hip-hop community that loved and respected him and his music has come out in force; first with rappers such as Childish Gambino paying regards on stage, and now with the announcement of “Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” concert to benefit the launch of the Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF).

The show, set for Wednesday, October 31 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, will feature Mac friends, collaborators and associates such as Action Bronson, Anderson.Paak, Chance the Rapper, Earl Sweatshirt, John Mayer, Miguel, Schoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Vince Staples and more. Tickets will be available starting October 5 at 10:00 a.m PST (www.Ticketmaster.com).

“The support we’ve experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life,” said Karen Meyers of her late son, Mac, and the concert and charity dedicated to serving youth from under-served communities, in his name. “His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.”

More information can be found at the MMCF website.

Mac Miller Celebration of Life
CREDIT: Courtesy MMCF

